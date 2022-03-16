Former Browns RB Takes Cheap Shot at Baker Mayfield Amid Drama

Former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. decided to swoop in with some shade for Baker Mayfield as the quarterback deals with some drama about his future with the team.

Shortly after Mayfield published what appeared to be a goodbye to Cleveland via social media, Johnson pushed out a GIF of a train crashing and burning.

Johnson — who is an unrestricted free agent — must have had it keyed up considering that he rarely tweets. And the timing was simply too on point for it to be a reference to anything else.

Duke Johnson Has History With Baker Mayfield





Johnson and Mayfield have had their differences, which stemmed from Johnson wanting out of Cleveland prior to the 2019 season after the team acquired Kareem Hunt to backup Nick Chubb. Mayfield was openly critical of Johnson, who had asked for a trade.

“It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted,” Mayfield told reporters. “I hope he does his job. … If someone wants to be here, they’ll be here. You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now.”

Mayfield was just in his second year in the league and had yet to assume a full-blown leadership role within the locker room. Meanwhile, Johnson had grinded with Cleveland through some tough years, so the criticism from Mayfield ruffled some feathers.

Johnson ended up being dealt to the Texans, where he had limited success. He notched 645 yards rushing and a trio of scores, also contributing in the passing game with 72 receptions. Johnson played in just fives games last year with the Dolphins, signing on midyear. However, he found some success, rushing for 330 and scoring three touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield Pens Emotional Letter Amid Turmoil

Fast forward a few years from Mayfield’s exchange with Johnson and the quarterback is now the one facing an uncertain future. The Browns have been openly courting Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with the embattled quarterback in Houston. And according to reports, the Browns have already made their offer for Watson and it has been accepted by the Texans.

“The first step for the Saints, Panthers, and Browns in arranging a meeting with QB Deshaun Watson was presenting a trade package to the Texans, per multiple league sources. Once Houston approved, only then did they meet,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported.

Mayfield has remained silent this offseason with speculation about the Browns quarterback conundrum swirling, but broke his silence on Tuesday night with a message via social media.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield wrote. “I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process.

“I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.”

It’s a near-unprecedented move by a quarterback still under contract and does not make it appear that Mayfield will be coming back next season.