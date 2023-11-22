Browns Sign 3-Time Super Bowl Champ to Bolster NFL’s Best Defense

The Cleveland Browns signed veteran safety Duron Harmon on Wednesday, bolstering their NFL-leading defense that is working through some injuries.

Harmon most recently played for the Chicago Bears, appearing in three games this season and starting one. He’s also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions. However, the majority of Harmon’s time in the NFL has come with the New England Patriots. He spent seven seasons in New England, winning a trio of Super Bowls.

Harmon has notched 407 tackles, 23 interceptions and 43 defended passes in 164 career games.

Harmon comes in following a season-ending injury to veteran safety Rodney McLeod. He went with a biceps injury in a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 19. McLeod appeared in all 10 games this season with five starts. He recorded 23 tackles and one pass defensed. The 12-year vet joined the Browns as a free agent in May.

Juan Thornhill, another addition at safety this offseason, is also sidelined. He’s dealing with a calf injury and did not practice on Wednesday. Neither did Grant Delpit, who is in the midst of a breakout season.

“We’ll see,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of their statuses. “It’s Wednesday.”

If both Delpit and Thornhill are unable to go, D’Anthony Bell and rookie Ronnie Hickman — both undrafted players — would be in line to start.

The Browns also designated linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk to return from injured reserve, which will be key with Anthony Walker Jr. questionable.

Browns CB Denzel Ward Could Miss Time With Injury

The Browns could also be without another key member of their secondary — cornerback Denzel Ward. The Pro Bowl cover man is dealing with some uncertainty around a shoulder injury, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns are still determining the nature and extent of the injury, which could involve the labrum,” Cabot reported on Wednesday, November 22. “The Browns are determining if he’ll miss multiple games and how to overcome the loss of their No. 1 corner — even for a brief span — if that’s the case.”

Ward has recorded 29 tackles and two interceptions this season. Luckily for the Browns, they have two very capable cornerbacks in Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr. who could hold down the fort if Ward is unable to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Newsome credited the “brotherhood” within the team for how they’ve been able to stay afloat despite some significant injuries on both sides of the ball.

“It shows the resiliency, not just from the offense, but the team,” Newsome said on Monday, November 20. “I think when you’re all together as one, we kind of don’t separate ourselves as offense and defense. We just find a way. And we’ve seen we lost a lot of great players this season, but I think it just is a credit to what we built in the offseason and it’s just that brotherhood.”

Joe Flacco Gets in First Practice With Browns

On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns are looking to fill the hole left by a season-ending injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team signed veteran Joe Flacco this week and he got in his first practice on Wednesday.

Flacco has an extensive resume and made it clear that he still feels like he can make an impact.

“I still have a lot of fun doing it,” Flacco told reporters after practice. “I do feel like I have stuff left in the tank, so I owe it to myself to continue to push forward and try to play the game that I love until I really don’t feel like I can do that.”

The Browns will start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week but Flacco could get the nod if the rookie stumbles.