Browns Ink Hard-Hitting Defender to $36 Million Extension

Grant Delpit has earned himself an extension with the Cleveland Browns and will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

The former second-round pick had some bad injury luck when he entered the league but has stepped up his game the last two seasons with the Browns. He signed a three-year contract extension worth $36 million with $23 million in guarantees on Sunday. Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com first reported the news.

Delpit now comes in at No. 11 in the NFL in terms of average per year at the safety position, ahead of his veteran counterpart Juan Thornhill, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract this offseason with Cleveland.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Delpit led the Browns in tackles with 74. He also notched an interception, three passes defended and six tackles for loss.

Delpit has been a key part of the Browns’ league-leading defense. He expressed in training camp that he felt he had more to give.

“Greatness, man,” Delpit said on July 29. “Greatness. I haven’t showed any to myself. I haven’t shown anything yet. Greatness. And that comes from being out here every day, putting in the work. You can’t have any excuses when it comes to getting on that field.”

Browns Defense Looking for Rebound at Home

The Browns’ defense has carried the team this season but the unit slumped during a pair of road games. Cleveland gave up more than 32 points per game in those two contests — nowhere near the historic standard they have set during the year.

“We haven’t been playing well overall on defense on the road these past two games,” Delpit said on Wednesday, December 6. “We’ve been late to work. Both games started slow, and that’s never going to help winning, so definitely got to start faster this game, and we have a tendency of playing well at home, so hopefully we keep that up.”

Part of the issue has been the absence of Denzel Ward, who missed a third consecutive game on Sunday. The Pro Bowl cornerback is one of the best in the league and teams have taken advantage at times.

“Anytime you have a Pro Bowl player like Denzel, man, you’re going to miss him,” Delpit said. “Just the stuff that he brings to the table, his leadership, his play on the field is remarkable this year.”

Grant Delpit, Browns Eyeing Playoff Spot

With the pair of losses, the Browns fell to 7-5. However, they are still firmly in the mix for a playoff spot. Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars at home was a prime spot to turn things around. Delpit was looking forward to it.

“We’re going to play behind our home crowd,” Delpit said. “We can’t wait to get back in front of our home crowd. It’s been a long two weeks. I know the city of Cleveland needs this win. We need wins in general to set us up for playoffs, but we lean on our home crowd this week.”

The Browns started hot against the Jaguars in the first half, stymying Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense early. Tight end David Njoku led the effort on offense, snagging a pair of long touchdown grabs. Delpit had a sack in the second quarter that pushed the Jags out of field goal range.