Browns Star Sends Bold Message to NFL After Win Over 49ers

The Cleveland Browns handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season, shocking nearly everyone in the NFL universe except themselves.

Cleveland won the game on the collective back of its defense, as QB Deshaun Watson sat out his second straight contest with a rotator cuff contusion. Starting cornerback Greg Newsome II had a message for the rest of the NFL after the Browns’ defense shut down the previously undefeated 49ers offense.

We the BEST in the World. — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) October 15, 2023

“We the BEST in the world,” Newsome wrote on X following the game.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore also took to social media after Cleveland’s 19-17 win, giving fans a glimpse into an ecstatic Browns’ locker room via Instagram.

#Browns Elijah Moore live on Instagram following the game: pic.twitter.com/oehNj2iH0a — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 15, 2023

Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report reposted Moore’s IG video to his X account.

“Turn me up!” Moore said while dancing with other members of the organization. “Turn me up!”

Browns First Team to Shut Down Explosive 49ers Offense this Season

It is hard to argue with Newsome’s sentiment that the Cleveland defense is the best in the NFL after what it did to San Francisco’s potent offensive attack.

The 49ers had scored 30 or more points in every game through five weeks and came into Cleveland Browns Stadium Sunday averaging 33.4 points per contest. The Browns held San Francisco to half that total on the afternoon.

Cleveland’s success came, in part, by completely shutting down the Niners’ passing attack — particularly in the second half. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy completed 12-of-27 passes on the day for 125 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. It was Purdy’s first pick of the year.

The Browns recorded 3 sacks against the QB, forcing a second turnover from Purdy by way of a fumble recovery. On the day, Cleveland’s defense recorded 6 quarterback hits and 3 pass breakups, per ESPN.

Purdy did get the 49ers offense going on the final drive of the game, leading San Francisco on a nine-play, 52-yard drive in 1:34 to set up a 41-yard field goal try for kicker Jake Moody. The Browns used their final timeout to ice the rookie, which paid off. Moody attempted the kick on the next play, pushing it wide right and sealing Cleveland’s win.

Myles Garrett Sounds Off on Browns Defense Following Win Over 49ers

Defensive end Myles Garrett, the leader of the Browns defense, spoke to the media about the unit following the win.

#Browns Myles Garrett on the defense: We know who we are. pic.twitter.com/gH4McpduCe — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 15, 2023

“We know who we are. We made a statement to everyone else, but to us — we knew what we had in our building, in our room,” Garrett said, per Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. “These guys are very confident, and rightfully so.”

The victory is enormous for the Browns’ season, as the team now readies itself for a two-game road trip against the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. Cleveland will then host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 before heading back onto the road for a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on November 12.