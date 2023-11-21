Browns Part Ways With RB Ahead of Broncos Matchup

The Cleveland Browns released running back John Kelly from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Kelly has been a familiar face in Cleveland. He appeared in five games with the Browns during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and was also with Cleveland during the preseason. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

His most recent stint with the Browns started in late October when Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt were both dealing with injuries. Ford and Hunt are now relatively healthy and Pierre Strong Jr. has established himself as a third option.

The Browns’ ground game has been trucking along with Pro Bowler Nick Chubb sidelined. Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 and recently had surgery to repair his ACL.

Cleveland ranks third in the NFL with 142.7 rushing yards per game, behind only the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

Browns Could Add Safety After Rodney McLeod Injury

The Browns now have an open spot on their practice squad and could potentially look to add a safety following a season-ending injury to veteran Rodney McLeod. He was officially placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, November 21.

McLeod appeared in all 10 games this season with five starts. He recorded 23 tackles and one pass defensed. He joined the Browns as a free agent in May. It will be a significant loss for Cleveland, with cornerback Greg Newsome expressing how much McLeod did as a leader for the unit.

“What this defense is about and how we are on the field, how resilient we are, it starts with Rod. I mean, just coming in, telling us if we want to make it, we have to do these certain things,” Newsome said on Monday, November 20. “Just everything that we’re about on this defense is Rodney McLeod. So, it’s definitely not just one thing. I feel like it’s the whole entire defense. He’s put his stamp on this team and on this defense for sure.”

Luckily, the Browns still have two solid safeties in Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit. Thornhill is currently dealing with a calf injury. Ronnie Hickman will see more time if Thornhill is unable to go against the Broncos.

Browns Make Joe Flacco Signing Official

The most significant move of the week for the Browns was the signing of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP will come in and provide some veteran leadership alongside Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker.

Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and New York Jets (2020-22). Flacco has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes (61.6%) with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He has compiled a 99-81 (.550) record as a starter.

The Browns will roll with Thompson-Robinson as their starter against the Broncos, although Flacco could eventually slide into that role if the rookie struggles.

“Dorian will start and Joe’s role is to support this team,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday. “Coming in here, we were able to add a guy with a ton of experience. He’ll be great for that room. He’ll be great for this team.”

The Broncos have won four in a row and are a 1.5-point home favorite against the Browns.