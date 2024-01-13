Browns Defense Called Out by Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

The Cleveland Browns defense did not look like the elite unit it was all year in the first half against the Houston Texans on Saturday, particularly in the secondary.

The Texans took a 24-14 lead into halftime, racking up 286 yards of total offense. Most of that came through the air, with Texans QB C.J. Stroud racking up 236 yards and three touchdowns.

The biggest play of the first half was a 76-yard connection between Brevin Jordan and Stroud. Jordan caught a short pass and ran nearly untouched the rest of the way.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons took issue with the effort of Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on the play. Parsons voiced his opinion on social media.

“23 [Emerson] effort for a playoff game is unacceptable bro!” Parsons tweeted. “Trust if ima lose i won’t show up on film like that!”

Parsons wasn’t the only one with that opinion on the play.

“What is Martin Emerson doing?” one fan wrote. “Terrible effort terrible tackle attempt I don’t even understand what he did.”

Parsons and the Cowboys will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in their Wild Card matchup.

Browns CB Greg Newsome Also Called Out

The Browns secondary as a whole had a rough go against the Texans in the first half. Greg Newsome II was burnt on a few big plays and fans let him hear it on social media.

“Greg Newsome you wear the perfect number, because you’re a zero,” one fan wrote.

Newsome is one of the more vocal Browns defenders on social media. He was not backing up his talk with his play against the Texans.

“They gonna have to put Greg Newsome in witness protection after this game,” another fan wrote. “You talk all that talk all season to play like this in the playoffs.”

Newsome was making his playoff debut against the Texans. He was not on the team during the 2020 season when the Browns last made the playoffs. Newsome was looking forward to the game but understood the challenge Stroud presented.

“C.J. is not just the best rookie quarterback, but he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the whole entire NFL,” Newsome said on Tuesday, January 9. “So, he presents a lot of challenges for us, but I think we’re up for the challenge.”

Newsome did have a nice pass breakup in the end zone that prevented a touchdown.

Denzel Ward Solid for Browns Despite Knee Injury

Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was questionable for the matchup with the Texans. He suffered a knee injury in practice just a few days before the game. Ward was active against the Texans and didn’t look too affected by the injury.

The Texans rarely went Ward’s way on pass plays and tried to get their pass-catchers manned up with Newsome.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a Browns defender who made a major impact against the Texans. Owusu-Koramoah was all over the field, notching nine tackles and four tackles for loss in the first half alone.

The Browns faced the Texans in the regular season, winning 36-22. However, Stroud did not play in that game. The rookie passer made a big difference in the Wild Card matchup.