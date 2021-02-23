Browns Star Myles Garrett Posts Epic Workout Video

Myles Garrett is officially back in the lab preparing for another big season with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett posted a video showing he’s back in the gym, putting in major work for his fifth NFL season.

“Mama always taught you put in work,” Garrett wrote on the post.

Garrett has never been shy about putting in the work to be one of the most consistently dominant defenders in the NFL, his freakish workouts going viral in the past.

Garrett inked a massive extension last offseason and proved to be worth every penny, collecting 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games. He’s looking forward to keeping the Browns a contender year in and year out.

“I’m never happy with losing,” Garrett told the Browns official site. “We are always trying to go to the very end and be there. We have a young core. We go back, keep building on what we have this year and take another crack at it.”

Browns Looking to Pair JJ Watt With Myles Garrett

The Browns are looking to give Garrett quite the pass-rush partner in JJ Watt, who is one of the top available free agents after being released from the Texans.

Watt has a hefty resume that includes three Defensive Player of the Year honors, five First-Team All-Pro selections and 101 career sacks. Watt had double-digit sacks four seasons in a row from 2012-15, including a pair of 20.5-sack seasons.

Watt has dealt with injuries in recent years, playing just two full seasons since 2016, but continues to be productive when he’s on the field. He had five sacks last season, four in eight games the year prior and 16 sacks in 2018 — the last time he made the Pro Bowl.

Watt is considering his options and has been open that he’ll take his time picking his next team.

“I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan. “You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city.”

Browns Eager to Bulk Up Defense

Cleveland has some key pieces on the defensive with guys like Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward, as well as young players with plenty of potential like cornerback Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit. Both Williams and Delpit were penciled in as starters but dealt with season-ending injuries in training camp.

The Browns have added names like Kareem Hunt, to Jack Conklin, Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Hooper on the offensive side of the ball. But it appears time for Cleveland to turn their attention to the defense when free agency rolls around.

“We can have improvement anywhere,” general manager Andrew Berry told reporters after the season ended. “Understand that obviously we think we can certainly boost the defense as we go into 2021. It is probably too early to make any declarative or definitive statements, but certainly understand the strengths and weaknesses of the team.”

Andrew Berry: "I couldn't be prouder of our entire group."General Manager Andrew Berry addressed the media via Zoom on January 20, 2021. Andrew discussed this season's accomplishments, Baker Mayfield's contributions to the team's success, his approach to contract extensions, building up the defense, his work this offseason, and what he learned from this challenging and unpredictable season. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-01-20T17:18:13Z

The Browns have some additional picks in this year’s draft and could look to move those for some veteran depth this offseason. And expect Cleveland to take a hard look at some defensive difference-makers when they’re on the clock.

