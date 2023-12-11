Browns Star Myles Garrett Rips Officials After Beating Jaguars

Myles Garrett had some choice words for the officials following the Cleveland Browns‘ 31-27 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Browns had four sacks in the matchup — one each from Za’Darius Smith, Grant Delpit, Maurice Hurst II and Ogbo Okoronkwo. Garrett thought that very well could have been more if not for the officials.

“That could have been more. The officiating was a travesty today. It was honestly awful,” Garrett said. “And the fact that they’re letting them get away with hands to the face, holding false starting. I know they called a couple, but damn, they could have called it all game.”

The officials have been in focus the last few weeks around the NFL with blown calls. Garrett thinks officials should be as accountable as the players are for bad plays.

“It’s a hard job, but hell, we have a hard job as well. You can’t make it harder by throwing, holding, and hands to the face out the rulebook,” Garrett said. “I got a lot of respect for those guys, but we get scrutinized for the plays that we don’t make. So someone has to hold them accountable for the plays or the calls they don’t make. And they need to be under the same kind of microscope as we are every single play.”

Garrett has been shut out of the sack column in the last two games. He’s still among the league leaders with 13 this season.

Myles Garrett Happy to be Back in Win Column

Despite Garrett’s rant about the officials, the Browns came out on top against the Jaguars to move to 8-5. The victory puts them in a prime position as a Wild Card contender in the AFC.

“Tough games define who you are,” Garrett said. “Coming out on the other side of this one feels really good for a multitude of reasons, but the resilience of this team shows week in and week out, and the toughness, those are kinds of things that are going into no carry us very far into the rest of this year, into the postseason.”

The Browns have been hammered by injuries on both sides of the ball. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Juan Thornhill didn’t suit up against the Jaguars but Cleveland still managed three interceptions.

“There’s no quitting in us and never will be,” Garrett said. “Not a single man is going to falter or waiver with any adversity that we face, whether personally or through the team. We’re all going to point in the same direction and keep our eyes towards the prize.”

Browns Finding More Consistency on Offense

What will help the Browns’ defense the most is having a bit more consistency on the offensive side of the ball. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been effective in reducing situations where the defense is under pressure the last few weeks. Flacco was named the starter for the rest of the season following Sunday’s win.

“Other than one play, he was fantastic, and we can expect that no one’s going to be perfect and he’s just picking up things as he goes,” Garrett said. “But the man was sharp. He made the plays they need to make. He picked up those old legs and got a first down. The guy, he’s doing it all and he’s just giving it all for this team and got another respect from the rest of the guys as well.”

The Browns will face the Chicago Bears next week with a chance to move to 9-5.