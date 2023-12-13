Browns Lose $19 Million Pass-Rusher for Season as Injuries Mount

The Cleveland Browns have suffered another injury setback with defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo ruled out for the rest of the season.

Okoronkwo suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday’s victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Okoronkwo was signed this offseason to a three-year, $19 million deal and was an important part of the pass-rush rotation. He’s played on 56% of the defensive snaps, notching 31 tackles — 12 tackles for loss — and 4.5 sacks.

The Browns have not made an official move with Okoronkwo yet but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t optimistic about his chances of being on the field any time soon.

“I don’t have final confirmation on Ogbo,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, December 13. “It might be heading that way.”

The Browns still have Za’Darius Smith and Myles Garrett available. Second-year defensive end Alex Wright will also play a larger role for the Browns with Okoronkwo sidelined. The Browns also called up Sam Kamara from the practice squad, giving them another body to work with.

Grant Delpit, Maurice Hurst Among Other Notable Browns Injuries

Okoronkwo is the latest name added to a rapidly growing list of players out for the year. The Browns announced earlier in the week that defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is done for the year and safety Grant Delpit was officially placed on injured reserve on Wednesday with a groin injury.

“I feel badly for those guys,” Stefanski said. “They’re a big part of who we are. They certainly have been a big part of our success to date, but next man up.”

The Browns are holding out hope that Delpit — their leading tackler with 77 — can return for the postseason. He recently inked a three-year extension with Cleveland.

“Pro Bowl-caliber year from him, put the work in all offseason, really stepped into his own this year and he’ll be fine when he gets back getting back into that role,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said. “Obviously it sucks to lose, like I said, any guy on our team, but you lose a guy like Grant Delpit really excelling in run defense and coverage and everything like that, blitzing as well.

“Hate that for him. But for our team, we got other guys that have to step up guys that can step up that’s proven that they can do that and we got to have each other’s back and then if he is able to get back, we obviously welcome him with open arms, but we can’t worry about the playoffs right now. We got to worry about this week and this is the biggest game of our lives.”

Browns’ Season Defined by Injuries

The Browns are in a position to make the postseason at 8-5 in a highly competitive AFC. However, the team has had to battle some significant adversity due to injuries.

Multiple key pieces of the Browns organization have suffered season-ending injuries this season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb (knee), right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), receiver Jakeem Grant (knee), linebacker Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and safety Rodney McLeod (torn biceps) are all on the shelf. In addition, offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones were also ruled out for the season this week.

“There’s no quitting in us and never will be. Not a single man is going to falter or waiver with any adversity that we face, whether personally or through the team,” Browns star Myles Garrett said on Sunday, December 13. “We’re all going to point in the same direction and keep our eyes towards the prize.”

The Browns face the 5-8 Chicago Bears this week with a chance to solidify their playoff position.