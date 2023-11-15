Patriots $15 Million QB Pitched as Browns’ Deshaun Watson Replacement

The future is uncertain for Mac Jones with the New England Patriots and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski believes he should restart his career with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would be lost for the year with a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. The Browns are going to start rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and PJ Walker will serve as the backup QB.

Jones is in his third year with the Patriots and is at risk of losing his starting job to Bailey Zappe. Jones is completing 66 percent of his passes and has 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Patriots are 2-8 and in the basement of the AFC East.

Gronkowski thinks Jones should push for his release from the Patriots and sign with the Browns, which would give him a chance to restart his career.

“He’s not respected there,” Gronkowski said during an appearance on “Up & Adams” show on Wednesday. “If you’re talking to me about what he should do — he should ask for his release. And then if it’s granted, he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career. Imagine how incredible would that be.”

Browns Will Add Quarterback to Roster

The Browns have made their plans clear in the short term with Watson out. Thompson-Robinson will get a second chance at starting and Walker — who played the better part of three games with Watson sidelined earlier in the season — will back him up.

That being said, the Browns are going to evaluate all their options at the position going forward when it comes to adding a third quarterback into the mix.

“As with any part of the roster, we’re always open to anything that helps improve the team,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Wednesday, November 15. “We do believe in carrying three quarterbacks between the active and the practice squad, and what that distribution looks like really depends on the player. So, the one thing I will share is that we will add a quarterback at some point in the near future. What that looks like will be a little bit to be determined.”

Browns Options Limited to Add Quarterback

At this point, the Browns’ options are limited when it comes to the quarterback market. The team chose not to add any insurance with a reliable veteran at the trade deadline and is now stuck with two not-so-compelling options in Thompson-Robinson and Walker.

“I won’t go into the details. We’re pretty active,” Berry said when asked about the lack of a move for a QB at the trade deadline. “We have a lot of discussions about a lot of different positions that can help the team. But again, we do feel good about the room.”

The Browns are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot and have a championship-caliber defense. However, having a quarterback who can keep things afloat will be key for Cleveland.

Some veteran options who have been mentioned include Matt Ryan — who is working for CBS — and Philip Rivers, who hasn’t taken an NFL snap since the 2020 season. Cam Newton is another option.

There’s also a chance that the Browns add a younger player as an insurance option on the practice squad and continue to roll with Thompson-Robinson and Walker.