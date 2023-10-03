Browns Dance Around Idea of Adding New QB After Blowout Loss

The Cleveland Browns made a bold decision to roll with rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their backup quarterback to start the season but may be evaluating their options going forward.

Thompson-Robinson was clearly not ready for the big stage when his number was called on Sunday with Deshaun Watson sidelined. The rookie tossed three interceptions and failed to show off the dynamic playmaking ability he showcased in the preseason.

But the Browns didn’t do the rookie any favors. He was sacked four times and the ground game managed just 93 yards — 24 of those yards being added by Thompson-Robinson.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the possibility of adding another quarterback during the bye week, or if the team would lean more on veteran PJ Walker. Walker spent the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad before backing up Thompson-Robinson against the Ravens.

Stefanski failed to answer the question on the idea of mixing things up on the depth chart.

“I think, you know, coming off of yesterday, obviously Dorian’s disappointed,” Stefanski said. “That’s the first outing for him. He will continue to get better, but that’s really where my focus is.”

Browns’ Options Limited to Build QB Depth

The Browns have limited options if they want to bring in a more established, veteran quarterback. Colt McCoy and Carson Wentz are a few of the more notable names available as free agents.

The team could also trade for a backup, although it would come at the cost of draft picks. New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston or Carolina Panthers veteran Andy Dalton could be potential options if Cleveland went that route.

The Browns did have a solid veteran backup in Joshua Dobbs, who had some starting experience and knew the team’s system. However, the Browns opted to trade him to the Arizona Cardinals in a surprise move ahead of the season.

Dobbs has been the starter for the 1-3 Cardinals and has performed decently. He’s completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 814 yards and four touchdowns. Dobbs has yet to throw an interception.

Browns Back Dorian Thompson-Robinson Despite Rough Outing

Thompson-Robinson’s first NFL start was rough. He admitted there are a lot of things he can do to improve but still feels he deserves his spot on the depth chart.

“This organization, this team, everybody from the draft process on up has put their faith into me, especially being the No. 2,” Thompson-Robinson said after Sunday’s loss. “Today is not what the picture of a No. 2 quarterback should look like. … Just a lot I have to clean up, so I’ll leave it at that.”

Thompson-Robinson took some heat after the loss but his teammates had his back. Cornerback Greg Newsome showed his support on social media with a tweet.

“We behind you 17. Don’t let the media get to you,” Newsome tweeted on Sunday.

The hope for the Browns is that Thompson-Robinson will not be forced into action again any time soon. Watson is expected to play after the bye week when the Browns host the San Francisco 49ers.