CM Punk—Daniel Bryan WWE Match Historic? Mark Henry Reveals Why [LOOK]

WWE‘s CM Punk has not wrestled in the WWE since 2014.

Punk’s 434-day WWE Championship reign stands as the longest of the 21st century and the sixth-longest in history.

Appearing on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry shared that he’d like to see CM Punk return. “Yes. yes,” Mark Henry told me.

“And you know who is the best competitor for CM Punk is? Daniel Bryan. CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan would be historic. The match would be an hour long at least. I mean, historically good. Both of those guys are brilliant psychologists. The thing about pro wrestling that people underestimate – you look at football and basketball and golf and all those tiddly-winks; I’m not going to say baseball because most of those guys have high school education if that. But in pro wrestling, you have to be smart. The common thread between a lot of players in wrestling is the brilliance and the ability to grasp the concepts and tell stories. So you’re like a writer, you’re like a producer; that’s what you’re like in the talent at the same time. So, it’s complicated.”

On the Art of Wrestling Podcast, Punk revealed that he was suspended for two months after walking out on the company in January and that after the suspension ended, nobody from WWE contacted him.

Per his Wikipedia Page: Punk cited his health as the main reason he left WWE, describing that in his final months in the company he had been working through an untreated and potentially fatal MRSA infection, broken ribs, injured knees and multiple concussions, including one at the 2014 Royal Rumble, as well as having lost his appetite and ability to sleep well. Punk felt that WWE was pressuring and rushing him to wrestle before he had fully recovered.

CM Punk has won numerous championship belts during his time in the WWE. Titles have included the ECW Championship, World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship, which made him the 19th Triple Crown Champion in WWE.

Per Bleacher Report: It only took CM Punk 203 days from his debut to win a Triple Crown, the fastest ever in WWE history.

I’d do opening match. That show is 67 hours long. — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 27, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk is a wrestling match that fans have dialogued about on social media for months.

In fact, during a Twitter Q&A today, CM Punk was asked about returning to face Universal champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 37 next year. “I’d do opening match,” CM Punk replied.

“That show is 67 hours long.”