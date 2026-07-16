Alabama Flips Elite In-State Playmaker From Auburn — And His Reason Says Everything

Alabama added another major piece to its 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday, landing a commitment flip from one of the state’s most productive playmakers.

According to Rivals national recruiting director Steve Wiltfong, Selma (Ala.) standout wide receiver Cedrick Simmons has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Alabama, giving Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide another significant recruiting win in the heated Iron Bowl rivalry.

The commitment pushes Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class to 14 pledges and further strengthens what is shaping up to be one of the nation’s top classes.

Cedrick Simmons Explains Why Alabama Won Him Over

Simmons had been committed to Auburn, but Alabama never stopped recruiting the explosive in-state receiver after extending an offer in June.

Speaking with Rivals, Simmons made it clear that Alabama’s culture, development, and opportunity ultimately convinced him to make the switch.

“Being able to play and show out on the same team I rooted for all my life,” Simmons said.

The Selma High School star also pointed to DeBoer’s offensive philosophy and background as a major factor in his decision.

“Coach DeBoer played wide receiver so he definitely loves his wide receivers and knows how to use them,” Simmons said.

Alabama’s reputation for excellence also stood out.

“Alabama has a standard of greatness and that’s the environment I want to be around,” Simmons added.

In a separate interview with Rivals national recruiting analyst Chad Simmons, the three-star prospect explained that Alabama’s consistent pursuit played a significant role in the flip.

“They continued to recruit me, things really didn’t change with us after I committed,” Simmons said. “Playing opportunity, being developed by the best, and me fitting the culture. The expectations, standards they’re held there.”

Those comments highlight exactly what DeBoer and his staff have emphasized since arriving in Tuscaloosa: player development, elite standards, and a pathway to success at the next level.

Derrick Nix Played A Major Role In The Commitment Flip

While Alabama’s overall program appeal helped secure the commitment, wide receivers coach Derrick Nix emerged as one of the biggest reasons Simmons chose the Crimson Tide.

Simmons praised Nix’s coaching style and ability to teach the position.

“Coach Nix is a great teacher of the game, he’s very intense about it.”

That relationship proved crucial as Alabama continued to build momentum with the talented receiver throughout the summer.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff clearly views Simmons as a player capable of thriving in DeBoer’s offense, and his production suggests exactly why.

As a junior at Selma High School, Simmons delivered one of the most impressive statistical seasons in Alabama high school football. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound playmaker hauled in 106 receptions for 2,192 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also made an impact on defense, recording two interception returns for touchdowns.

Those numbers showcase a dynamic athlete who can create explosive plays whenever the ball is in his hands.

Alabama Lands One Of The State’s Most Productive Players

Flipping a prospect from Auburn is always noteworthy, but doing so with one of Alabama’s most productive in-state stars makes this commitment even more significant.

Simmons’ combination of production, athleticism, and competitive toughness gives Alabama another weapon for the future while simultaneously taking a top target away from its biggest rival.

For Simmons, the decision represents more than just a recruiting victory.

“It’s a blessing and a dream come true. It feels like it’s meant to be that way.”

With Simmons now in the fold, Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class continues to gain momentum as DeBoer and his staff stack talent across the roster.