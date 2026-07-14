Alabama Trending to Anger Rival Auburn With this Recruiting Move

The Alabama Crimson Tide trended upward for prized 2028 recruit Anthony Blalock Jr. just two days ago. But now head coach Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff look ready to pull off a larger move for the 2027 class. Which will anger the Auburn Tigers.

DeBoer and the Tide are aiming to change the narrative surrounding their recruiting efforts. Especially amid Alabama’s low 34th ranking per On3/Rivals and even lower No. 51 placement per 247Sports.

Looks like DeBoer and Bama are positioned to indeed reignite things. At the expense of plucking from the fast-growing Auburn 2027 recruiting class under brand new head coach for the Tigers Alex Golesh.

A flip alert just got set up.

Who Alabama is Targeting From Auburn

On3/Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong dropped a major prediction Tuesday that will catch eyeballs from both SEC fanbases.

Here’s who to monitor now per Wiltfong.

“After talking to a couple sources with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a prediction in favor of the Crimson Tide to flip Selma (Ala.) High wide receiver Cedrick Simmons from Auburn,” Wiltfong said.

Flipping Simmons rises as more than a local win for Alabama. But adding him presents the kind of results most Tide fans want to see from DeBoer and his staff: Taking away from the hated rival.

Such a move presents a massive blow for Golesh for multiple reasons.

Why This Move can Become a Momentum-Shifter for Alabama

Auburn rates way higher that Alabama in the recruiting rankings.

Golesh and his coaching staff’s efforts on the trail ascended the Tigers to 11th overall per 247Sports. Auburn ranks 12th overall per On3/Rivals.

Simmons ranks as a high three-star prospect with his 88 score per Rivals Industry rankings and 247Sports, meaning he’s near the doorstep of becoming a four-star recruit per the recruiting ecosystem. So DeBoer and Alabama could land a future four-star here.

But Alabama snatches Auburn’s third-highest ranked wideout too if the Tide win him over.

How Alabama is Suddenly Winning Over Recruit

Wiltfong pulled back the curtain on how the Tide are trending up for the 5-foot-9 speed wideout.

“Simmons gave the Tigers a verbal at the end of last month but Alabama has turned up the heat and are now the favorite to ultimately land and sign Simmons,” Wiltfong wrote, while adding Alabama hosted him on an official visit back on June 12.

Simmons can create new fireworks in Tuscaloosa if brought over. Plus add a needed wrinkle down the road for DeBoer’s offense.

Impact of Landing Current Auburn Commit

Simmons heads into his senior season with the kind of numbers that earns the “national recruit” label: 106 catches, 2,192 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. He brings defensive value too, taking back two interceptions for the touchdown.

But he’ll likely head toward the offensive side at the next level. Which bodes great for DeBoer if once again they win over Simmons.

DeBoer’s offense needs a future field stretcher post Ryan Williams. Despite the criticism from national media and Bama fans, DeBoer has done great producing wideouts, even small ones.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper became an NFL caliber wideout at Fresno State despite being a shade under 6-feet. Jalen McMillan came from DeBoer’s system at Washington. Germie Bernard is DeBoer’s most recent NFL prospect after starring for Alabama in 2024 and 2025.

Simmons could add to the DeBoer NFL tree if he flips, even if it means causing an uproar at Auburn.