Why Kingston Preyear Chose Alabama Over Florida Will Fire Up Crimson Tide Fans

When Alabama offered 2028 quarterback Kingston Preyear, it wasn’t simply another scholarship offer. For the lifelong Crimson Tide fan, it represented the opportunity to fulfill a dream that had been years in the making.

Now, the four-star quarterback from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City has officially committed to Kalen DeBoer’s program, choosing Alabama over fellow finalists Florida and Vanderbilt. In speaking with Chad Simmons of Rivals, Preyear explained exactly why the Crimson Tide ultimately separated themselves from the rest of the field, and it all came down to one unforgettable visit.

A June workout changed everything for Alabama and Kingston Preyear

According to Preyear, Florida held the lead in his recruitment for much of the process. That changed dramatically after he worked out for Alabama’s coaching staff in June.

“It was my last visit when Alabama made the move for me,” Preyear told Rivals. “I was throwing really well, and Coach Ellis pulled me to the side and said, ‘You’re going to play at the University of Alabama. I don’t care where you’re going, you’re going to play here.'”

That conversation immediately resonated with the talented signal-caller.

Preyear said he left Tuscaloosa feeling energized alongside his father and brothers, then prayed about the decision over the following weeks. Shortly afterward, he knew Alabama was the right choice.

Just as important was finally seeing Alabama’s offensive staff coach him firsthand.

“That was my first time really being around them while they were coaching, and I loved the way Coach Grubb, Coach Ellis and Coach Morris coached me,” Preyear said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, this is where I want to be.'”

For Alabama, landing Preyear continues the clear trend under DeBoer. The Crimson Tide has made quarterback recruiting one of the program’s biggest strengths, consistently attracting elite passers with a development-first approach.

Quarterback development and Alabama tradition sealed the decision

Alabama’s rich football history certainly mattered; Preyear made it clear that quarterback development became the deciding factor.

“They can develop the crap out of a quarterback,” he said. “Then you’ve got the rich tradition of winning. They’ve been winning since I was a kid growing up an Alabama fan. Playing for Alabama is every kid’s dream. It all came down to development and the relationships with the coaches.”

For an in-state prospect who grew up cheering for the Crimson Tide, the opportunity carried even greater significance.

“It means the world,” Preyear said. “I’m truly blessed and highly favored by God to even have the opportunity to play for and commit to the school I grew up watching. It was my dream school.”

Preyear actually informed Alabama of his decision privately on June 28 before announcing it publicly. One of his favorite memories from the recruiting process came during the phone call with quarterbacks coach Ryan Ellis.

“I called Coach Ellis while he was on the way to the beach,” Preyear recalled. “I told him I was ready to commit to the University of Alabama, and he jumped up screaming.”

That excitement extended to head coach Kalen DeBoer as well, with Preyear describing tremendous energy once DeBoer joined the call.

Kingston Preyear is already recruiting for Alabama

As when many elite quarterbacks commit, Preyear understands that his job has only begun.

He believes quarterbacks play a major role in shaping recruiting classes and wants to help Alabama build one of the nation’s best groups in 2028.

“We’re the leaders of the team, and we have to build the class,” Preyear said. “Players come to schools for the quarterback.”

Preyear already has several recruiting targets in mind, including in-state standouts CJ Craig James, Samuel Bailey, Kaleb Ballard, and Hoover product Tyler Boyd.

His message is simple.

“The best in Alabama stay in Alabama.”

If Alabama can keep its newest quarterback committed and pair him with several of the state’s top prospects, the Crimson Tide could be laying the foundation for another elite recruiting class before many programs have even found their quarterback. That’s exactly the kind of momentum DeBoer and his staff have worked to create since arriving in Tuscaloosa, and Preyear appears eager to help lead the way.