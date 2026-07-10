Alabama Could Be Hours Away From Landing Its Next Star QB — Here’s Why Everyone Expects It to Happen

The University of Alabama has built a reputation for attracting elite quarterback talent under head coach Kalen DeBoer, and the Crimson Tide could add another major piece to its future on Friday.

Four-star 2028 quarterback Kingston Preyear is set to announce his college commitment at 1:10 p.m. CT on ESPN, choosing between Alabama, Florida, and Vanderbilt. While no decision has been made publicly, the momentum surrounding the Crimson Tide continues to grow heading into announcement day.

The in-state signal caller has become one of Alabama’s top priorities in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and multiple recruiting insiders believe the Crimson Tide have positioned themselves as the team to beat.

Alabama Has Built Strong Momentum with Kingston Preyear

According to Andrew Bone of BamaOnLine, Alabama’s relationship with Preyear has steadily strengthened throughout the recruiting process.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback received his Alabama offer on Jan. 19 and has made at least four trips to Tuscaloosa since then. Those visits included multiple spring stops and another trip last month, while he also attended several games at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the 2025 season.

Preyear has spoken highly of what stands out about Alabama’s program.

“I like the culture the most. It’s a standard there,” Preyear previously told BamaOnLine. “Everybody’s working, everybody’s competing all the time. And obviously, the history speaks for itself. You expect to win the natty every year.”

Following one of his spring visits, the talented quarterback also praised Alabama’s quarterback development.

“My biggest takeaway was just how professional the QB room is. The way they interact in meetings, practice, everything—it’s really high level. You can tell they’re being developed for the next level.”

Those comments only added to the growing belief that Alabama had emerged as the favorite.

Recruiting Experts Continue Predicting Alabama

The confidence surrounding Alabama isn’t limited to the coaching staff’s recruiting efforts.

Bone noted that BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts, national recruiting analysts Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong, along with Bone himself, all entered predictions in favor of Alabama back on June 28. As Friday’s announcement approaches, none of those predictions have changed.

Watts pointed to Alabama’s recent success in developing quarterbacks under DeBoer as one of the biggest selling points.

The Crimson Tide has continued to showcase NFL quarterback development while surrounding the position with elite wide receiver talent, creating an attractive destination for top passers across the country.

Another factor working in Alabama’s favor is its existing relationship with freshman wide receiver Cederian Morgan.

Morgan and Preyear formed one of Alabama’s most dangerous high school quarterback-receiver combinations last season, and Bone reported that Morgan has remained in frequent contact with his former quarterback in hopes of bringing him to Tuscaloosa.

That connection could prove valuable if Preyear chooses the Crimson Tide.

On the field, the talented quarterback has backed up the hype.

After transferring from Montgomery Catholic to Benjamin Russell following his freshman season, Preyear completed 181 of 293 passes (61.8%) for 3,026 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He also added 518 rushing yards and two touchdowns, showcasing the dual-threat ability that has made him one of the nation’s premier prospects.

The Rivals Industry Ranking currently lists him as the No. 56 overall player in the 2028 class.

If Alabama secures his commitment, it would add another cornerstone to a 2028 recruiting class that already ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC. The class currently features quarterback Charles Scott, linebackers Dustin Henry and Ryquan Butler, and cornerback Braylen Gibbs.

Recruiting classes this early remain fluid, but adding one of the state’s top quarterbacks would provide another major recruiting tool as Alabama continues pursuing elite in-state talent over the next two years.

With the announcement only hours away, all eyes will be on ESPN to see whether Alabama can add yet another highly coveted quarterback to DeBoer’s rapidly growing recruiting legacy.