Alabama’s Pursuit of 5-Star WR Monshun Sales Takes Concerning Turn

Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has long been one of Alabama’s top recruiting priorities in the 2027 class, but the latest update suggests the Crimson Tide may have some work to do if they hope to land one of the nation’s premier playmakers.

According to Smith of Rivals, Alabama remains firmly in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 201-pound standout from Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, but the Crimson Tide appear to be trailing the current leaders as Sales inches closer to making his college decision.

A commitment is now expected sometime in mid-July.

Alabama Still Alive, But Not Leading for Monshun Sales

Sales has spent the spring and summer taking official visits to Indiana, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Texas, creating one of the most competitive recruiting battles in the country.

Smith wrote that Indiana currently remains his prediction to land the five-star receiver, citing the Hoosiers’ relentless pursuit of Sales and the appeal of staying close to home. Head coach Curt Cignetti has made Sales one of the program’s top priorities, and the relationship built throughout the recruiting process continues to pay dividends.

Texas also appears to have surged after Sales’ recent official visit to Austin. According to Smith, the Longhorns made a significant impression by selling both the football opportunities and the NIL potential available within the program.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has emerged as a much bigger factor than many previously believed. The Buckeyes’ reputation for producing NFL wide receivers continues to resonate with elite prospects, although Smith questioned whether Ohio State will ultimately dedicate the NIL resources necessary to close the deal after making major investments elsewhere in the class.

Alabama Has One Major Selling Point

While the update wasn’t overwhelmingly positive for Alabama, Smith also made it clear that the Crimson Tide should not be counted out.

One factor that continues to work in Alabama’s favor is Sales’ longtime connection to the program.

Smith noted that Sales grew up in Alabama cheering for the Crimson Tide, giving Kalen DeBoer’s staff something few other schools can match: a childhood affinity for the program.

Still, Smith believes Alabama and LSU currently sit just outside the top tier of contenders.

That doesn’t necessarily eliminate either school from contention. Recruiting battles involving elite prospects often change quickly, especially during the weeks leading up to a commitment. Alabama has pulled off late recruiting wins before, particularly when relationships with position coaches and the overall fit begin to outweigh momentum elsewhere.

Decision Coming Soon

The waiting game won’t last much longer.

Smith expects Sales to announce his college choice in mid-July, ending one of the nation’s most closely watched recruiting battles.

For Alabama, the next couple of weeks could prove critical. The Crimson Tide remain involved, but the latest intel indicates they’ll need a late push if they’re going to flip the momentum and secure one of the nation’s top overall prospects.

If Alabama can capitalize on Sales’ lifelong connection to the program and make one final impression before decision day, DeBoer’s staff still has a chance. Based on the latest reporting, however, Indiana remains the team everyone else is chasing.