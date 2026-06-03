5-Star WR Drops Major Hint on ‘Unreal’ Alabama Visit That Shook Up Top 2

Alabama football kicked off its summer official visit slate with a loaded group of high-profile guests. While the Crimson Tide already added to their 2027 recruiting class with three-star running back Nigel Newkirk committing, all eyes were on the nation’s premier playmaker.

Five-star prospect Monshun Sales, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class, made his highly anticipated return to Tuscaloosa. Originally an Alabama native who grew up with the nickname “Bama,” the Indianapolis (IN) Lawrence North star treated this trip as a final look before an expected summertime commitment.

Following the massive weekend, Brett Greenberg of Bama247 caught up with the No. 9 overall prospect to break down where the Crimson Tide stands.

An ‘Unreal’ Homecoming for the Elite Wideout

For Sales, getting back to the Yellowhammer State was more than just a typical recruiting pitch—it was a true homecoming.

“It was good,” Sales told Bama247. “It felt good to get back down to campus and spend some time with my family. It was good to spend time with all of the coaches and the players on the team, really.”

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound target emphasized that Kalen DeBoer’s program successfully established a “family atmosphere” over the weekend, a metric he values above all else.

“That is who you are going to be with every day,” Sales explained. “You are going to be around the people in the building every day. The people there, that is all you hang around. You don’t want to be around people who are bad. You want to be around people that make it feel like home.”

A massive component of that comfort stems from Alabama wide receivers coach Derrick Nix. Sales praised Nix as a “player-coach type” who keeps it transparent regarding development and practice expectations.

Putting on the Crimson Tide uniform for his official photoshoot cemented just how far the elite receiver has come.

“It really felt unreal,” Sales said. “I grew up in Alabama. It felt unreal. I grew up thinking about that all of the time and it was finally there. It was an ‘I am here’ moment.”

Inside Monshun Sales’ Updated Top Schools

Alabama needed to make a strong statement this weekend, especially with standard powerhouse programs throwing everything at the five-star target. Did the Crimson Tide move the needle?

Sales confirmed that Alabama is right at the top, framing his recruitment as a heavyweight battle.

“I feel like ‘Bama and Indiana are my top two schools right now,” Sales confirmed.

While Indiana has already hosted him, Sales will finish out his summer schedule with visits to Texas and Ohio State.

The Ultimate Deciding Factor

In the modern landscape of college football, coaching carousels turn over rapidly. Sales proved he is incredibly mature regarding how he is evaluating his final choice. He isn’t committing just to a head coach or a coordinator.

“Really the people around me,” Sales said of his biggest decision factors. “You can’t really go all in on a coaching staff at a big program because you can look up one year and the receiver coach could be there and the next year he could be the head coach somewhere else. Really the people. Like the weight room people. The people who are going to be taking care of me every day.”

When asked if Alabama checked those crucial boxes, Sales left no room for doubt: “Most definitely.”