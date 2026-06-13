Alabama Decommit gets Honest About Flip to Tennessee

The Alabama Crimson Tide woke up Saturday learning they lost a recruit. Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee disrupted the morning for Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff. Past prized four-star linebacker commit Kenneth Simon II goes from the Crimson Tide to the Volunteers.

The Brentwood Academy High star confirmed his decommitment to On3/Rivals. Ironically he chose Alabama over the Vols one month ago.

The Tide at the time gained a top 10 Volunteer State talent. Simon ranked as high as No. 6 overall by 247Sports. The same outlet placed him as the nation’s No. 9 linebacker talent.

Still, DeBoer and the Tide lose a prominent pledge here. Simon immediately became honest about his exit.

Elements That Drove Kenneth Simon to Decommit From Alabama

Simon didn’t take long to explain his decision with Austin Price of VolsQuest (through the On3/Rivals network). For most recruits, a decommit happens when something goes wrong between the recruit and coaching staff. Was that the case between Simon and Bama?

“I originally committed to Bama, and you know, nothing went wrong there,” Simon revealed. “Coach Chuck (Morrell) and them, they have a great coaching staff up there and they treat my family very nice.

Yet he couldn’t help but embrace the local vibe in Knoxville. Including running into prospects he knows well.

“I mean, I just hung out with my friends from like back home and guys I’ve know growing up,” Simon said, revealing he knows tight end Malik Howard and five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, two notable Tennessee recruiting targets with the former already verbally committed.

“These are my brothers and like if I ever need something, and dad, don’t answer the phone or mom don’t answer the phone, I got brothers that I can go to and talk through things, work things out with,” Simon said.

New Tennessee Commit Previously Met Josh Heupel

Simon built a past relationship with his new future head coach before his prep career took off.

A viral photo resurfaced online featuring a young Simon taking a picture with Josh Heupel. The future Vols linebacker commit took part in a summer camp on the campus.

He even met one of the most legendary alums on campus too: Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning, who posed with Simon and two of his friends.

Those pics eventually forced the stars to align toward Tennessee for Simon. But now comes this for Alabama: Who does DeBoer and company turn to from here?

Potential Alabama Targets After Kenneth Simon Decision

Alabama now has this unflattering list attached to itself: The Tide now have 31 total decommits in the last three cycles.

Simon isn’t the first from this 2027 cycle either, as edge rusher Jabarrius Garror flipped to SEC rival Texas plus fellow edge Ba’Roc Willis chose Deion Sanders and Colorado.

The pool of available blue chip linebackers is dwindling. Four-star Kaden Henderson from Tampa is left, but he doesn’t list Alabama in his top schools.

But four-star Cole Crawford from Cartersville, Georgia hands Alabama a chance. Tennessee looked “warm” on Crawford per 247Sports, but Simon’s commitment to the Vols could change course to Tuscaloosa.