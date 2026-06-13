Alabama’s Latest Official Visits Could Reveal a Major Recruiting Domino Effect

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail, and this weekend could prove to be another significant step toward assembling one of the nation’s premier 2027 classes.

According to Andrew Bone of BamaOnline, the Crimson Tide is hosting two of the state’s most intriguing offensive prospects for official visits: current quarterback commitment Trent Seaborn and coveted wide receiver target Cedrick Simmons.

One player is already committed to Alabama, while the other represents one of the biggest remaining in-state priorities on the offensive side of the ball.

Trent Seaborn Continues to Recruit for the Crimson Tide

Since committing to Alabama, Seaborn has become much more than just the future quarterback of the 2027 class.

The Thompson High School standout has embraced the role of peer recruiter, actively helping the Crimson Tide pursue some of the nation’s top prospects. His return to Tuscaloosa for an official visit only strengthens the relationship between the coaching staff and one of the state’s most recognizable young talents.

Seaborn’s continued presence around the program sends an important message to other recruits that Alabama’s 2027 class has a stable foundation at the game’s most important position.

With momentum building throughout the summer, having a committed quarterback on campus can often influence skill position players looking for a future passing partner.

Cedrick Simmons’ Recruitment is One to Watch

While Seaborn’s commitment provides stability for Alabama’s 2027 class, Cedrick Simmons arrives in Tuscaloosa with a much different storyline.

According to BamaOnline, Simmons picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide just a few weeks ago and is now taking an official visit to Alabama before heading to Auburn next weekend. The in-state receiver has already completed an official visit to Purdue, making this a critical stretch in his recruitment.

Although Alabama clearly sees Simmons as a talented playmaker, the recruiting picture is more complicated than simply adding another wide receiver commitment.

Bone noted that the Crimson Tide remains heavily involved with five-star receiver Monshun Sales while also continuing to pursue Osani Gayles, who recently canceled his remaining official visits. As a result, Alabama may not be prepared to make a significant NIL financial commitment to Simmons until decisions from those higher-priority targets are finalized.

That doesn’t necessarily remove Alabama from contention.

The Crimson Tide could still accept a commitment from Simmons as a scholarship-only player, allowing him to secure a spot in the class while potentially positioning himself for future opportunities within the program.

Even so, this weekend’s official visit remains extremely important. Simmons will have the opportunity to spend extended time with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff before traveling to Auburn, giving the Crimson Tide a chance to strengthen its position in what could become a closely contested in-state recruiting battle.

If Alabama ultimately lands Sales and Gayles, it would have assembled one of the nation’s premier receiver groups. However, if either recruitment takes an unexpected turn, Simmons could quickly become one of the most valuable remaining offensive targets on the board.

For now, Alabama appears content to keep every option open while continuing to recruit one of the state’s top pass catchers.