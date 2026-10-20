Alabama Defensive Back Makes Revealing Admission On Playoffs: “We’re Already In”

Alabama football has reached a critical point in its season, and defensive back Ivan Taylor isn’t pretending the Crimson Tide have the luxury of another disappointing performance.

With Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Taylor offered a revealing explanation of how the players are approaching their remaining games. His comments suggest the Crimson Tide have embraced a different mentality after experiencing the consequences of falling short of expectations.

Rather than waiting until December to begin thinking about postseason football, Alabama is treating its remaining regular-season schedule like the playoffs have already started.

Speaking with reporters, Taylor delivered a particularly interesting admission about the team’s mindset, according to Colin Gay of The Tuscaloosa News.

Alabama’s Ivan Taylor Reveals College Football Playoff Mindset

“We’re already in the playoffs, is how we’re thinking,” Taylor said. “Our mentality is already in the playoffs. Making sure that we don’t lose another game and going from top dog to being an underdog. We have our mind shifted.”

There is plenty to unpack from those comments, especially the acknowledgment that Alabama has gone from being the hunted to becoming the hunter.

For years, Alabama entered virtually every season expecting to compete for a national championship. The Crimson Tide weren’t simply hoping to reach the postseason. They were frequently considered among the favorites to win the entire thing.

Now, Taylor is describing a program that understands its margin for error has become increasingly thin.

His comments shouldn’t be mistaken for a declaration that Alabama has already secured a playoff invitation. Instead, they reveal a team approaching every remaining matchup with the urgency normally reserved for elimination games.

That’s an important distinction, particularly for a program whose championship expectations haven’t disappeared despite its recent setbacks.

The question is whether Alabama can translate that mentality into consistent execution.

Kalen DeBoer Faces Critical Stretch With Alabama Football

For head coach Kalen DeBoer, Taylor’s admission offers an encouraging glimpse into the locker room. Players recognizing the seriousness of their situation is one thing. Responding with improved discipline, physicality and attention to detail is something entirely different.

Alabama cannot afford to assume its reputation will influence the College Football Playoff committee. The Crimson Tide must build their postseason argument through performances against the opponents still standing in their way. That makes Taylor’s reference to becoming an underdog particularly fascinating.

Alabama has spent so long operating as college football’s standard that embracing an underdog identity almost feels unnatural. However, that shift could prove beneficial if it encourages players to approach every possession with greater urgency.

There is also something refreshing about hearing a defensive player acknowledge the situation without making excuses. Taylor didn’t point fingers at coaches, blame circumstances or suggest Alabama deserves special consideration because of its history. He emphasized winning.

Ultimately, that is the only response that matters. The Crimson Tide still have opportunities to strengthen their playoff résumé, but their remaining schedule leaves little room for another stumble.

For Alabama fans, Taylor’s comments should provide some encouragement. The players clearly recognize what’s at stake, and they aren’t approaching the rest of the season casually. Whether that renewed mentality produces the necessary results remains to be seen.

But Alabama’s message is unmistakable: The postseason mentality starts now, even if an actual playoff berth remains far from guaranteed.