3 Alabama Impact Players to Watch Against Florida State

Alabama has plenty of talented players who could make a difference against Florida State on Saturday, but three stand out as particularly important to the Crimson Tide’s chances.

No. 10 Alabama enters the Week 3 matchup with a 2-0 record and will host a 1-1 Florida State team at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Seminoles present some interesting challenges on both sides of the football, particularly after Alabama struggled at times against Kentucky last week.

Here are three Alabama impact players to watch against Florida State.

Devan Thompkins could make life difficult for Florida State’s offensive line

One of the biggest defensive additions for Alabama this offseason has already made his presence felt.

Defensive lineman Devan Thompkins transferred to Alabama from USC and entered the season as one of the Tide’s most experienced additions along the defensive front. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound fifth-year senior earned the starting bandit role after arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Thompkins had his breakout performance of the season against Kentucky.

He recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks while also forcing a fumble. That forced fumble helped Alabama create a scoring opportunity during a second-half run that ultimately produced 32 unanswered points.

That type of production could be particularly important against Florida State.

The Seminoles want to establish the running game while also creating opportunities for quarterback Ashton Daniels in the passing game. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell specifically pointed to Alabama’s defensive front and said the Seminoles would need to win one-on-one matchups and create explosive plays.

If Thompkins can consistently win his matchup, Alabama could make things uncomfortable for Daniels throughout the afternoon.

Dijon Lee could be tested by Florida State’s passing game

Another Alabama defender worth watching closely is cornerback Dijon Lee Jr.

Lee is entering his sophomore season after making an immediate impact as a freshman. He played in all 15 games in 2025, including five starts, and finished the season with 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two interceptions. He also earned Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Now, Lee has taken another step.

He earned a starting cornerback spot entering the 2026 season and has already shown the ability to contribute. Through the first two games, Lee has recorded five tackles and a pass breakup, including three tackles and a pass breakup against East Carolina.

Florida State could provide a bigger test.

The Seminoles have big-play potential in the passing game, including 6-foot-6 receiver Duce Robinson. Alabama will need its corners to hold up when Florida State attempts to create one-on-one opportunities downfield.

Lee’s size, physicality, and experience could make him an important piece of Alabama’s defensive game plan.

Keelon Russell has an opportunity to bounce back

Then there is the obvious one: Keelon Russell.

The Alabama quarterback has put together an encouraging start to his first season as the Crimson Tide’s starter, but last week’s performance against Kentucky left plenty to discuss.

Russell completed 16 of 23 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown against the Wildcats, but he also threw two interceptions.

That makes Saturday an intriguing opportunity.

Florida State’s defense has struggled significantly against the pass through two games. The Seminoles are allowing 351 passing yards per game, which ranks 136th nationally. Alabama, meanwhile, enters the game averaging 224 passing yards per game.

The matchup could give Russell an opportunity to get the passing game rolling, particularly if Alabama can protect him and create favorable opportunities for its receivers.

Florida State knows exactly what Russell brings to the table. Norvell praised the Alabama quarterback this week, specifically pointing to his ability to make plays with his legs when he gets outside the pocket.

For Alabama, the goal will be to let Russell use those playmaking abilities while also getting him into a rhythm as a passer.

These three could have a major impact

There are plenty of Alabama players capable of making an impact against Florida State, but Thompkins, Lee, and Russell each have a matchup that could be particularly important.

Thompkins will be tasked with creating pressure and helping Alabama control the line of scrimmage.

Lee could be tested by Florida State’s receivers and its willingness to take shots downfield.

And Russell has an opportunity to take advantage of a Florida State pass defense that has struggled through the first two weeks of the season.

If all three can perform at a high level, Alabama will have a chance to control the game on both sides of the football.

The Tide and Seminoles meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa.