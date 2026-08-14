Alabama Slammed With Bad News Before 2026 Season Starts

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been dealing with a slew of injuries as the season begins in three weeks.

They have already lost wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, and sophomore running back AK Dear had injury updates this past week. Brooks is expected to miss time in fall camp, and Dear got hurt in their scrimmage.

Their injury woes seem to be continuing, with more players on the way out. A new report now adds another player who is hurt and expected to miss time.

Alabama Crimson Tide Lose Another Player to Injury

247Sports’ Brett Greenberg and Alex Scarborough reported that Alabama freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds is expected to miss a few weeks with a lower body injury. Edmonds suffered the injury during practice this week, but not during the scrimmage.

Alabama recruited Edmonds as a five-star athlete in the 2026 class. He was the third-highest-ranked recruit in the Crimson Tide’s class of 2026.

Coming out of high school, he was the third-ranked cornerback and the 20th overall prospect from Georgia. While the Georgia Bulldogs tried to pull him from Alabama, Edmonds stuck to his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide Move Forward Without CB Jorden Edmonds

While Edmonds was not being looked at to start right away, he was a guy the Crimson Tide had been excited about. His defensive coordinator praised his early-career performance during the spring practices.

With Edmonds now out, Alabama shouldn’t need many changes to its defensive plan. Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee should still have control of the starting cornerback roles. Mercer transfer Carmelo O’Neal could be in the conversation more often, according to Greenberg.

Other names mentioned as potential contributors include sophomore Chuck McDonald, freshman Zyan Gibson, and Nick Sherman. More players could be in the conversation since the Crimson Tide are considered to have one of the deepest secondaries in the nation.

Alabama still has less than a month to sort out its secondary. They open the season at home against East Carolina on September 5. The Crimson Tide then travel to Kentucky to play the Wildcats, then return home to face the Florida State Seminoles.

This is a big season for the Crimson Tide and their head coach Kalen DeBoer, who enters his third season with the football program. DeBoer is 20-8 in his first two seasons and is coming off a season in which he took his team to the second round of the playoffs.

Now DeBoer has to navigate these injuries before the season and hope to return to full strength. This will only add to the pressure he faces at Alabama.