Alabama Football Gets Unexpected Update on Key WR After First Scrimmage

Alabama football has already dealt with one significant injury in its wide receiver room this offseason, and now another key piece is temporarily sidelined.

Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has missed multiple practices during fall camp and is expected to miss additional time, head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Thursday following the Crimson Tide’s first scrimmage of the preseason.

The good news for Alabama is that DeBoer does not anticipate the absence becoming a season-long concern.

“I don’t expect him to miss any games or anything like that,” DeBoer told reporters.

DeBoer did not provide details about why Brooks has been away from practice or whether the absence is injury-related.

Still, the timing is worth monitoring.

Alabama WR Lotzeir Brooks Missing Valuable Camp Time

Brooks is expected to play a major role for Alabama in 2026 after emerging as a productive contributor last season.

The 5-foot-9 wide receiver caught 32 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns during the 2025 season. Both of his touchdowns came during Alabama’s first-round College Football Playoff victory over Oklahoma.

Brooks was expected to enter the season as one of Alabama’s top two wide receivers alongside Ryan Coleman-Williams.

That makes his absence during fall camp notable, particularly as the Crimson Tide works through its first preseason scrimmage and continues installing its offense.

Brooks also did not participate in Thursday’s scrimmage.

The expectation, however, remains that he will be available when Alabama opens the season.

That is an important distinction for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s Wide Receiver Depth Will Be Tested

Alabama’s receiver room already took a significant hit earlier this year when transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers suffered a lower-leg injury during the spring.

Rogers is expected to miss multiple games while recovering.

With Rogers unavailable and Brooks temporarily sidelined, Alabama’s depth at wide receiver becomes even more important during the remainder of fall camp.

The good news is that several players are competing for increased opportunities.

The battle for Alabama’s third wide receiver spot remains wide open, with Rico Scott, Derek Meadows and Cederian Morgan all competing for the job.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has been encouraged by what he has seen from the group.

“Rico and Derek Meadows are growing every day,” Grubb said earlier this week.

Grubb specifically praised Scott’s recent performance while also highlighting Meadows’ consistency and work ethic.

“Derek might be one of the hardest workers on the team, both in the classroom and on the field,” Grubb said.

Morgan, meanwhile, continues to make plays while learning the offense as a younger player.

“Cederian for a young guy, is still learning but is making a lot of plays as well,” Grubb said.

Brooks’ Status Will Be Worth Watching

For now, Alabama does not appear to be facing a major problem with Brooks.

The biggest takeaway from DeBoer’s comments is that the expectation is for Brooks to return in time for the regular season.

Still, every missed practice matters during fall camp, especially for a player projected to be one of the team’s starting wide receivers.

Alabama has several weeks to get Brooks back on the field before opening the season against East Carolina on Sept. 5.

Until then, his status will be one of the more important storylines to monitor as the Crimson Tide continues through fall camp.

If Brooks returns as expected, Alabama should still have an intriguing collection of talent at wide receiver.

But with Rogers already expected to miss time, the Crimson Tide cannot afford many more setbacks at the position.

And for now, Alabama will have to continue preparing without one of its expected starters.