Alabama Gets Troubling Injury News Ahead of Kentucky Showdown

Alabama football could face a significant problem on its offensive line heading into Saturday’s SEC opener against Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide released its first availability report of the week Wednesday evening, and starting right guard Michael Carroll was listed as doubtful for Alabama’s road matchup with the Wildcats.

Carroll’s status is particularly notable because he is the lone returning starter from Alabama’s first-team offensive line in 2025. The sophomore played 76 snaps in the Crimson Tide’s season-opening win over East Carolina, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sources told BamaOnLine that Carroll is dealing with a concussion.

The SEC defines a player listed as doubtful as unlikely to play, giving the designation a 25% chance of participation.

That puts Alabama in a situation worth monitoring through the rest of the week, especially since the Crimson Tide is preparing for its first SEC game of the season on the road.

Alabama Could Be Forced to Shuffle Its Offensive Line

Carroll has been an important piece of an Alabama offensive line that entered the 2026 season with significant turnover.

With Carroll potentially unavailable, Alabama could be forced to make another adjustment to its starting five against Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide has already spent the offseason building chemistry among a group that includes Jackson Lloyd at left tackle, Will Sanders at left guard, Racin Delgatty at center and Jayvin James at right tackle.

Losing Carroll, the unit’s lone returning first-team starter from a season ago, would provide another challenge for offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and the rest of the Alabama offense.

It also comes against a Kentucky team that will be looking to make life difficult for quarterback Keelon Russell in his first SEC start.

AK Dear and Jireh Edwards Remain Questionable

Carroll wasn’t the only Alabama player with a notable designation on Wednesday’s report.

Running back AK Dear and defensive back Jireh Edwards were both listed as questionable after missing Alabama’s season opener against East Carolina.

Wide receiver Noah Rogers, who also went through pregame warmups against ECU before not playing, remains out.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided a positive update on Dear and Edwards earlier this week.

“I think your guys that are the closest are Jireh and AK,” DeBoer said Monday. “I think Jireh and AK, you can see here very soon.”

DeBoer also said the recovery process for all three players had gone smoothly, while stressing that Alabama needed to be careful with their returns.

For now, however, Carroll’s status is the biggest new concern along the offensive line.

The No. 12 Crimson Tide enters Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky at 1-0 and will travel to Kroger Field for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

Alabama’s availability report will be updated Thursday and Friday before a final game-day update is issued Saturday.

Alabama Availability Report

Noah Rogers, WR — Out

Jorden Edmonds, DB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Michael Carroll, OL — Doubtful

AK Dear, RB — Questionable

Jireh Edwards, DB — Questionable

Kentucky Availability Report