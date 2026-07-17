Alabama now Pursuing Coveted 6-foot-4 Prospect Following Monshun Sales Decision

The Alabama Crimson Tide attempted to win over five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales throughout the recruiting process. The Lawrence North High of Indianapolis standout ultimately chose to stay home and commit to Indiana, despite Alabama’s late push. But now it appears Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff are targeting a highly-coveted 6-foot-4 talent.

Which can make up for losing out on Sales right away.

Alabama tried to swoop up a Hoosiers State talent in Sales to pair with four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles and three-star decommit from Auburn Cedrick Simmons. So Alabama now turns to landing a new towering prospect becoming wanted on the recruiting trail.

But this one represents the west region and stars on the defensive side.

Who Alabama is Now Fixated on

Brett Greenberg of Bama247 revealed Friday that cornerback Alius Mayo is trending as the next Alabama recruiting target to monitor. Greenberg spoke with the Modesto Junior College of California standout about his Alabama offer Friday, which arrived to him on June 17.

“It is a great program that can continue to develop me and push me to my goals,” Mayo explained to Greenberg. “It is a very good fit for me.”

He cited the coach who’s courting him over to Tuscaloosa.

“I love coach (Maurice) Linguist and his coaching style and his techniques. Defensively, they put their cornerbacks in a role to translate to the next level,” he said.

Alabama presents a current trend that can persuade Mayo to come over.

Alabama Winning Over Prospects Built Like Alius Mayo

The Tide can win over its second 6-foot-4 cornerback since June 2024. And add another big corner out of the Golden State.

Alabama won over Class of 2025 five-star Dijon Lee not long ago. The same Lee who ranked No. 1 in California out of Mission Viejo High School in Orange County. So Alabama struck California gold with plucking the talent from the backyard of USC and UCLA. But ‘Bama beat out SEC rivals Georgia and Texas A&M for Lee too.

Mayo brings his own Lee-like traits on the field. He towers over most of his receiving assignments, but turns to his speed more to hover over them. Mayo’s long arms allows him to pluck errant throws with ease.

Alabama likely fawned over his closing speed too, as Mayo mixes that trait with his long wingspan to disrupt passes. Mayo grabbed one interception and broke up five passes, as opposing quarterback hesitated to throw in his direction.

Lee’s not the only tall corner heading to Tuscaloosa. Alabama landed three-star Darrius White for the 2027 cycle, who stands at 6-foot-3.

Who Alabama Must Beat Out

So Alabama is in a position where it can redeem itself from falling short on landing Sales.

But the Tide faces quite the competition to land Mayo.

LSU offered him, with new head coach Lane Kiffin aiming to keep his own California pipeline alive. Yet the Tigers aren’t the biggest threat here.

Mayo holds a local opportunity from Cal, which is re-prioritizing going after JUCO talent under its new head coach Tosh Lupoi. The Golden Bears have created their own impressive recruiting heater, boasting the nation’s current No. 22 recruiting class for 2027 including landing four-star CB Kamil Loud from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

Mayo aims to make his college choice in the middle of August.