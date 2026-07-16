Alabama Presents new Curveball Before 5-Star Prospect Makes Decision

The Alabama Crimson Tide ignited new momentum on the College Football Recruiting trail. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff successfully flipped Auburn wide receiver commit Cedrick Simmons Wednesday in a tide-shifting move. But now the Crimson Tide is in a position where they could create an even more seismic shift involving five-star wide receiver from Indianapolis Monshun Sales.

The blue chip 6-foot-5, 201-pound target, who stars for Lawrence North High, announces his decision Friday morning on The Pat McAfee Show. He’ll become the latest prized receiver recruit to choose his next school in front of McAfee, joining fellow five-star Dakota Guerrant who picked Oregon.

Alabama fans will tune in to see if he chooses the Tide. This despite in-state option Indiana trending as the current leader. However, Alabama presents a new curveball ahead of Sales’ decision day.

First Alabama Element That Could Persuade Monshun Sales to Commit

National recruiting insider for On3 Steve Wiltfong dropped this newest intel Thursday afternoon. One that will pique the interest of Tide fans.

Per Wiltfong, members of the Sales camp continued to negotiate the rev share and NIL aspect with all five of his final choices: Indiana, LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Alabama. But Wiltfong revealed how the latter looks ready to potentially disrupt the momentum Indiana and Texas currently have.

“The Sales camp also adds they’ll have one more conversation on Thursday with Alabama. Sales is a native of the Yellowhammer State and was able to see a lot of extended family during his official visit to Tuscaloosa in the summer,” Wiltfong said.

The family aspect is huge for any recruit, as most base their recruiting decisions on getting relatives to attend their games. But there’s a second big curveball here that places Alabama at an advantage.

Why Being the Last Team Helps for Alabama Here

DeBoer, general manager Courtney Morgan and the front office can deliver the final, aggressive sales pitch here.

Teams that fall into last often place themselves at an advantage with a recruit’s choice. They can create one big offer and map out the final big picture vision that alters the decision. Finally, DeBoer and Alabama can lean into transparency in attempting to win over Sales.

Alabama’s staff likely knows by now Sales’ in-state ties. DeBoer and company certainly can lean into that. But the head coach can trust the expertise of Morgan here too.

He’s garnered a strong national reputation for helping flip recruits or winning over blue chip talents. Plus has proven the new importance of having a GM on the staff in this ever-evolving college football ecosystem.

Final Sale for Monshun Sales Involving Alabama

Sales can look at more than playing in the SEC here.

DeBoer presents a strong reputation on the wide receiver development front. Germie Bernard benefitted from his coaching before landing in the NFL this past draft class. Jalen McMillan rose as another NFL prospect when DeBoer coached at Washington. Jalen Moreno-Cropper and KeeSean Johnson made it to the league out of Fresno State when DeBoer was there (he was offensive coordinator for the latter wideout).

Plus Alabama is on a heater with landing wideouts this cycle outside of flipping Simmons. Five-star Osani Gayles is one talent committed to the 2027 class. Sales can form an explosive pairing with Gayles in Tuscaloosa. It all falls on which hat Sales chooses Friday morning, but Alabama can’t be ruled out just yet.