Alabama’s PFF Grades Reveal Some Surprising Winners and Losers vs. Texas A&M

Alabama got back in the win column Saturday afternoon with a much-needed 31-20 victory over Texas A&M, but the Crimson Tide’s performance wasn’t without its share of struggles.

After falling behind entering the fourth quarter, Kalen DeBoer’s squad outscored the Aggies 14-0 over the final 15 minutes to secure its sixth victory of the season and avoid a third consecutive SEC loss.

While the final score was certainly encouraging, the individual player grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) paint an interesting picture of Alabama’s performance.

Several familiar names delivered strong outings, but some of the Crimson Tide’s highest-graded players might surprise fans.

Here’s a closer look at Alabama’s biggest standouts and struggles according to PFF.

Rico Scott Leads Alabama’s Offensive PFF Grades

One of the biggest takeaways from Saturday’s victory was the performance of Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott.

Scott finished with an 80.4 overall offensive grade, the highest mark of any Crimson Tide offensive player. He also earned an impressive 81.7 receiving grade across 57 offensive snaps.

Running back Daniel Hill wasn’t far behind, earning a 74.9 overall grade, including a 73.4 rushing grade.

Wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks continued to impress with a 74.2 overall grade and a 73.1 receiving grade, while tight end Josh Ford posted a 71.2 overall grade and an outstanding 88.9 receiving grade.

Quarterback Keelon Russell finished with a respectable 69.3 overall grade, including a 68.5 passing grade.

Alabama’s five highest-graded offensive players:

Rico Scott — 80.4 Daniel Hill — 74.9 Lotzeir Brooks — 74.2 Josh Ford — 71.2 Kaleb Edwards — 69.8

One particularly interesting takeaway was the performance of Alabama’s offensive line.

Left tackle Jackson Lloyd earned a 68.6 overall grade but posted an impressive 84.6 pass-blocking grade, the highest among Alabama’s offensive linemen.

Meanwhile, reserve offensive lineman William Sanders recorded an 80.1 pass-blocking grade across 18 snaps before suffering a lower-body injury in the first half.

Those numbers offer at least some encouragement for an offensive line that has faced plenty of criticism in recent weeks.

Derek Meadows Among Alabama’s Lowest-Graded Offensive Players

Not every Alabama offensive player enjoyed a strong afternoon.

Sophomore wide receiver Derek Meadows finished with a 48.5 overall offensive grade, the lowest among the 20 Crimson Tide offensive players listed in PFF’s report.

Meadows also received a 51.8 receiving grade and a particularly disappointing 30.5 run-blocking grade across 40 offensive snaps.

Starting center Mal Waldrep Jr. wasn’t much better, finishing with a 53.2 overall grade and a 55.3 pass-blocking grade. Waldrep is currently filling in at center while the normal starter, Racin Delgatty, recovers from an injury.

Right guard Michael Carroll, meanwhile, received a 60.2 overall grade but struggled in pass protection, earning a 58.2 pass-blocking grade.

While Alabama’s offensive line showed signs of improvement in certain areas, the grades suggest the unit still has plenty of work ahead of its upcoming bye week.

Alabama’s Defensive PFF Grades Reveal Some Unexpected Standouts

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama received some of its strongest performances from players who haven’t necessarily dominated the headlines this season.

Linebacker QB Reese led the entire Crimson Tide defense with an 80.2 overall grade, including an outstanding 88.3 run-defense grade.

Reese accomplished that while playing just 23 defensive snaps.

Jah-Marien Latham followed with a 75.8 overall grade, while defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry earned a 74.1.

Henry also recorded Alabama’s only sack credited by PFF in the game, while the official stats record that Henry collected two sacks.

Edge defender Yhonzae Pierre continued his strong play with a 71.7 overall grade and a 76.7 tackling grade.

Alabama’s five highest-graded defensive players:

QB Reese — 80.2 Jah-Marien Latham — 75.8 Fatutoa Henry — 74.1 Yhonzae Pierre — 71.7 Keon Sabb — 70.2

Another encouraging performance came from cornerback Carmelo O’Neal, who earned a 69.9 overall grade and a 77.6 run-defense grade across 67 defensive snaps. O’Neal saw his snaps increase this week with the injury to team captain Zabien Brown.

The grades highlight the contributions Alabama received from several different defensive players in a game where the Crimson Tide needed stops down the stretch.

Several Alabama Defensive Starters Receive Disappointing Grades

Despite holding Texas A&M scoreless in the fourth quarter, Alabama’s defense wasn’t flawless.

Safety Bray Hubbard finished with a 58.8 overall defensive grade, including a 53.3 coverage grade.

Husky defensive back Red Morgan also struggled, receiving a 56.9 overall grade and a 56.3 coverage grade. Morgan was also ejected from the game for targeting.

Linebacker Caleb Woodson finished with a 64.4 overall grade despite earning an impressive 80.4 pass-rushing grade. Woodson was credited with eight tackles but also had two missed tackles.

Devan Thompkins earned a 64.5 overall grade, although he did generate three quarterback hurries, the most of any Alabama defender.

The numbers suggest Alabama still has areas to address defensively, even after an impressive fourth-quarter finish.

What Alabama’s PFF Grades Mean Moving Forward

Alabama’s victory over Texas A&M was exactly what DeBoer and the Crimson Tide needed following consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee.

However, the individual grades suggest this team remains a work in progress.

There were encouraging performances from players such as Scott, Brooks, Lloyd, and Pierre, along with some unexpected contributions from Alabama’s defensive depth.

At the same time, inconsistent offensive line play and disappointing grades from several key contributors show that Alabama hasn’t completely solved the issues that plagued it during its two-game losing streak.

The good news for the Crimson Tide is that it now enters a bye week before preparing for another important SEC matchup against LSU.

At 6-2, Alabama still has plenty to play for, but Saturday’s PFF grades serve as a reminder that the Crimson Tide will need more consistent performances across the roster if it hopes to make a serious push down the stretch.