Five-Star WR Monshun Sales Has Alabama Fans Watching Closely Ahead of Commitment Decision

Alabama football will find out tomorrow whether it can pull off one final recruiting surprise in the race for five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales.

The nation’s No. 1 wide receiver is set to announce his college decision, and while the Crimson Tide remains firmly in the mix, the latest buzz suggests Kalen DeBoer’s staff may have ground to make up entering the final hours of the recruitment.

According to Brett Greenberg of Bama247, Alabama continues to have deep connections with Sales, but Indiana and Texas appear to have emerged as the two programs with the most momentum heading into commitment day.

Alabama’s Longstanding Connection to Monshun Sales Still Matters

There has never been any question about Sales’ relationship with Alabama.

Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Sales even carried the nickname “Bama” while growing up, making the Crimson Tide one of the most natural fits throughout his recruitment.

Greenberg noted that Alabama made an outstanding impression during Sales’ official visit to Tuscaloosa earlier this summer. Rather than simply focusing on football, the coaching staff emphasized the family atmosphere that Kalen DeBoer has worked to build since taking over the program.

That approach reportedly resonated with the elite playmaker.

However, as Greenberg pointed out, recruiting has changed dramatically in the NIL era, and childhood ties alone rarely determine a recruit’s final decision anymore.

While Alabama has remained a serious contender throughout the process, it may not be enough to overcome the momentum built by two other national powers.

Indiana and Texas Appear to Have the Edge Before Decision Day

Greenberg believes the recruitment has shifted into what feels like a two-team battle between Indiana and Texas, with Alabama attempting to close the gap at the last minute.

Indiana has consistently been viewed as Alabama’s biggest competition for Sales over the past several months and reportedly remains in excellent position entering the final stretch.

Meanwhile, Texas surged into serious contention following a strong spring recruiting push. The Longhorns further strengthened their standing during Sales’ official visit to Austin, giving Steve Sarkisian’s program significant momentum ahead of the announcement.

As Greenberg summarized, the race currently “continues to feel like an Indiana-Texas battle with Alabama working from behind.”

That certainly doesn’t eliminate the Crimson Tide’s chances. Recruiting decisions can change quickly, especially in the final 24 hours before an announcement. Alabama has flipped several high-profile recruitments under DeBoer and his staff and will hope to do so once again.

Landing Sales would represent one of the biggest recruiting victories of the 2027 cycle, giving Alabama another elite offensive weapon to pair with its rapidly growing class.

For now, though, Alabama fans will have to wait just a little longer to see if the Crimson Tide can make one final push before the nation’s top wide receiver reveals his future.

Monshun Sales Commitment Date

Sales is scheduled to announce his college decision tomorrow, with Alabama, Indiana, and Texas viewed as the primary contenders. While recent predictions favor Indiana and Texas, the Crimson Tide remains involved until the final decision is made and will hope its strong relationships and official visit leave a lasting impression.