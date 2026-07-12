Alabama Suddenly Appears to Be Closing In on Another Massive 2028 Recruiting Win

Alabama’s 2028 recruiting class is beginning to take shape, and real momentum is being built following the recent commitment of elite four-star quarterback Kingston Preyear.

According to reports from both Rivals and 247Sports, Alabama is trending to land elite 2028 offensive lineman Anthony Blalock Jr., with some recruiting insiders believing a commitment could arrive sooner rather than later.

Blalock has quickly emerged as one of Alabama’s top priorities in the rising sophomore class after earning an offer following an impressive performance at camp in Tuscaloosa earlier this summer. Since then, the Crimson Tide has continued to strengthen its position in what is shaping up to be an important recruiting battle.

The 2028 standout has already spoken highly of Alabama’s coaching staff, player development, and overall culture, making the Tide one of the early favorites in his recruitment.

Recruiting insiders believe Alabama is in the driver’s seat

The latest recruiting buzz has only strengthened Alabama’s outlook.

Multiple recruiting analysts from both Rivals and 247Sports have recently indicated that the Crimson Tide holds the edge for Blalock. While no public decision has been announced, there is a growing belief that Alabama has separated itself from the competition.

Some insiders have even suggested the talented offensive lineman could make his college decision much earlier than expected, rather than allowing his recruitment to stretch over the next couple of years.

That would represent another significant recruiting victory for head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who have placed a premium on identifying elite offensive line talent early in the recruiting cycle.

Early momentum could pay off for the Crimson Tide

Although the 2028 class is still in its infancy, Alabama has made a habit of building relationships with top prospects long before signing day.

Landing Blalock would continue that trend while giving the Crimson Tide an elite building block up front for the future. His size, athleticism, and upside have already made him one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the country despite having multiple years of high school football remaining.

Nothing is official until Blalock announces his decision, but all signs currently point toward Alabama being in an excellent position.

If the latest projections prove accurate, the Crimson Tide may not have to wait much longer to add another blue-chip prospect to what could become one of the nation’s best 2028 recruiting classes.