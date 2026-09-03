Alabama’s Biggest X-Factors Against East Carolina May Surprise You

The Alabama Crimson Tide is just days away from opening the 2026 season against East Carolina, and while plenty of attention will be on new starting quarterback Keelon Russell, the Crimson Tide could ultimately need contributions from two less-heralded players to get off to a strong start.

When Alabama takes the field against East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, running back Daniel Hill and defensive back Red Morgan could be two of the biggest X-factors for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama enters the season with plenty of talent on both sides of the football, but there are questions that need to be answered in Week 1.

The Crimson Tide’s rushing attack needs to take a major step forward after ranking 125th nationally in rushing in 2025, averaging just 104.1 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s defense has plenty of returning talent but will be counting on players like Morgan to take on expanded roles.

Here’s a closer look at the two players who could have a major impact against the Pirates.

Offense: Daniel Hill

If Alabama is going to establish the run against East Carolina, Daniel Hill could be the player who sets the tone.

The junior running back enters the season as the most likely starting option in Alabama’s backfield. Hill brings something different to the position thanks to his combination of size and physicality.

The Crimson Tide lists Hill at 6-foot-1 and 234 pounds.

That physical presence could be particularly important for an Alabama offense breaking in a new starting quarterback.

Hill showed flashes of what he can provide last season, finishing with 75 carries for 284 yards and six touchdowns while starting all three of Alabama’s postseason games.

But the goal for Hill in 2026 has to be more than simply being a short-yardage option.

Alabama needs consistency from its running game.

The Tide has spent much of the offseason talking about improving in that area, and head coach Kalen DeBoer has made it clear that establishing the run is important to taking the offense to another level.

East Carolina provides Hill with his first opportunity to show that Alabama’s offseason work has paid off.

If he can consistently gain yards between the tackles, move the chains and force the Pirates to respect the run, it could open up even more opportunities for Russell and Alabama’s talented group of receivers.

Hill doesn’t necessarily need to rush for 150 yards to be successful.

If he can provide tough, efficient carries and help Alabama control the line of scrimmage, he could be one of the biggest reasons the Crimson Tide’s offense gets off to a fast start.

Defense: Red Morgan

On the other side of the ball, Red Morgan could be one of Alabama’s most important defensive pieces against East Carolina.

Morgan is entering his junior season and is expected to take over the starting Husky role full-time after sharing the position last season.

For those unfamiliar with Alabama’s terminology, the Husky is essentially a versatile defensive back who has to do a little bit of everything.

Morgan’s ability to move around the secondary could be especially valuable against an East Carolina offense that will be led by new offensive coordinator Jordan Davis, who arrived from North Texas after helping lead a high-powered offense there.

Morgan’s versatility gives defensive coordinator Kane Wommack another chess piece to move around the field.

He can line up against receivers, support the run, blitz, and help Alabama disguise its defensive looks.

That makes him particularly intriguing as an X-factor.

Morgan played in all 15 games last season and finished with 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Now, with an expanded role expected, Alabama will need him to take another step.

Against East Carolina, watch where Morgan lines up before the snap.

If Wommack uses him aggressively around the line of scrimmage, Morgan could have opportunities to make plays in the backfield. His versatility could also allow Alabama to create confusion for the Pirates’ quarterback without constantly substituting personnel.

That could be a major advantage for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s Two Biggest X-Factors?

There will be plenty of attention on Russell in his first career start, and Alabama’s defense has stars across the secondary and front seven.

But Hill and Morgan could quietly have an enormous impact on the outcome.

Hill represents Alabama’s opportunity to finally establish the running game. Morgan represents the versatility and aggression Wommack wants from his defense.

If Hill helps Alabama control the line of scrimmage while Morgan creates havoc from the Husky position, the Crimson Tide should be in a strong position to start the 2026 season with a victory.

And that’s exactly why these two players could be Alabama’s biggest X-factors against East Carolina.