Alabama Is About to Get One Last Shot at a Recruit Everyone Wants

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have one last opportunity to make a major statement in the recruitment of one of the nation’s premier offensive line prospects before the summer dead period begins.

According to Andrew Bone of BamaOnline, four-star offensive tackle Antonio Berry is expected back in Tuscaloosa this weekend as part of Alabama’s final official visitor group of the summer. The visit is significant not only because of Berry’s elite status, but also because it gives Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff the final face-to-face opportunity to strengthen their position before recruiting activity slows.

For a player widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the 2027 class, every visit matters, and Alabama is hoping this one leaves a lasting impression.

Alabama Continues to Prioritize Antonio Berry

Berry has hardly been a stranger to Tuscaloosa.

The Tupelo (Miss.) standout has already visited Alabama multiple times since receiving his offer in September 2025, consistently mentioning the Crimson Tide among the top programs in his recruitment.

Speaking previously about Alabama, Berry praised the consistency of the coaching staff and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic’s assistant, Matt Klemm.

“I’ve been there like five times. They have been so consistent, and I like Coach Klemm a lot. He is real, and he doesn’t fake it. You can tell he is real. The coaches and the energy have Alabama high on my list.”

That familiarity has kept Alabama firmly in contention despite intense competition from SEC rivals and several national programs.

Andrew Bone: Alabama Gets Berry Back on Campus

Andrew Bone of BamaOnline reported there had been growing concern that Berry’s official visit might not happen as NIL offers from competing programs continued to increase.

Instead, Alabama successfully secured the visit, providing the staff with a valuable opportunity to evaluate whether landing the Mississippi star is a realistic possibility.

Berry enters the weekend with an impressive list of official visits already completed:

Now Alabama gets the final opportunity to host the Rivals Camp Series Nashville MVP before recruiting enters a quiet period.

That timing could prove significant if the Crimson Tide can create momentum heading into the fall.

Why This Recruitment Is Different

Interestingly, the offensive line is not considered one of Alabama’s biggest needs in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Bone noted that Berry is one of only two offensive linemen taking official visits with the Crimson Tide this summer, alongside Stafford Willis.

That selective approach speaks volumes.

Rather than loading up on multiple offensive line targets, Alabama appears willing to pursue only prospects it views as true difference-makers.

Berry certainly fits that description.

The 6-foot-5 standout is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle and earned overall MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series in Nashville earlier this spring, cementing his status as one of the elite players in the entire 2027 class.

Alabama’s Recruiting Philosophy Could Be Tested

One of the more intriguing aspects of Berry’s recruitment revolves around Alabama’s approach compared to other programs.

Bone reported that Alabama is unlikely to overspend for offensive line prospects, especially considering the program already has seven freshman offensive linemen on the roster, including three redshirts.

Instead, the Crimson Tide continues to sell recruits on long-term development, NFL preparation, and future earning potential rather than simply offering the highest financial package up front.

That philosophy has served Alabama well for years, but it will be tested against programs reportedly willing to increase their financial commitments for Berry.

Ole Miss, in particular, remains a program worth watching as the recruitment continues.

What to Watch After the Visit

Berry may be one of the most fascinating recruits on campus this weekend because Alabama wouldn’t continue investing time and resources if the coaching staff believed its chances were minimal.

The visit provides DeBoer and his staff one final opportunity to reinforce relationships, showcase the program’s vision, and convince Berry that his future is brightest in Tuscaloosa.

Whether that message outweighs increasingly aggressive NIL pursuits elsewhere remains the biggest question.

If Alabama leaves the weekend still firmly in the race for one of the nation’s top offensive tackles, it will represent another encouraging sign that DeBoer’s staff can compete for elite talent using its proven developmental model rather than chasing every recruiting battle with the biggest financial offer.