Former Alabama Star & 1st-Round Pick Scores Major Legal Win Facing Possible Life Sentence

Former Alabama cornerback and Detroit Lions star Terrion Arnold finally scored a win in court as he faces a possible life sentence in prison following his arrest on June 24 for kidnapping and 4 counts of armed robbery in Florida.

“Lions CB Terrion Arnold has been granted bond after a judge denied the state’s request to keep him jailed until trial,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “Bond was set at $1M. As part of the conditions, Arnold cannot have any contact with co-defendants or witnesses, must surrender his passport, and must remain at home or work. He will not be required to wear an ankle monitor.”

Arnold smiled widely as the judge’s decision on bond was announced — a decision that came as the judge also found probable cause for the state to move forward with its case against Arnold.

“The Tampa court denied the government’s request to hold Lions CB Terrion Arnold without bond, pending trial,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The court set a $1 million bond, and refused to impose an ankle bracelet as a condition of bond, clearing his way to participate in training camp.”

Arnold’s charges carry a possible life sentence.

“A hearing will be held Monday morning in Tampa to determine whether Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will be held in custody, pending his trial,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. Court filings confirm Arnold has retained noted Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg to represent him in this case.”

Arnold, a 2-time All-American with the Crimson Tide, was a 1st-round pick (No. 24 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft by the Lions.

He signed a 4-year, $14.34 million rookie contract and started 15 games as a rookie but only played in 8 games with 7 starts in 2025 due to a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.

NFL Stars Turn to Steinberg in Times of Trouble

Arnold is the only NFL star in legal trouble who has recently turned to Steinberg for help. Denver Broncos star edge rusher Jonathon Cooper also retained Steinberg after he was arrested twice in 1 week in June — 1st on domestic violence charges, then again 1 week later for harassment and violating an order of protection.

“Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper isn’t the only NFL player represented by Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg,” Denver 9News reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “Source confirms Steinberg will also be in a Tampa courtroom tomorrow representing Lions CB Terrion Arnold, who is accused of coordinating several codefendants to lure 3 men to an apartment where victims were allegedly robbed, beaten, and held at gunpoint as retribution for stealing $200K worth of his personal items. Arnold, the Lions’ 2024 1st-rd draft pick, has been charged with multiple felonies and reportedly is facing a possible life sentence.”

Steinberg has a long history of representing professional athletes who have faced legal issues, including former Broncos stars Bill Romanowski, Brandon Marshall, Kellen Winslow Jr., and Elvis Dumervil.

Police Share Horrifying Details in Arnold’s Case

According to police, Arnold was the “primary conspirator” in an armed robbery and kidnapping on February 4 in Tampa, in which 3 victims were held at gunpoint, beaten, and pistol-whipped over a previous theft from an Airbnb that Arnold was renting, in which $250,000 in property was reportedly stolen.

Police later determined that none of the victims had any involvement in the theft.

On Thursday, Arnold was ordered held without bond until Monday’s pre-trial hearing.

Arnold’s agents denied any involvement by their client following his arrest.

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management said in a press release. “Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”