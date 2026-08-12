Alabama DC Kane Wommack Reveals Why Devan Thompkins Could Be a Nightmare for SEC Offenses

Alabama may have found a defensive weapon capable of giving offensive coordinators headaches in many different ways.

USC transfer Devan Thompkins arrived in Tuscaloosa with plenty of physical ability, but Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s latest comments suggest the Crimson Tide has much bigger plans for the versatile defensive lineman.

Thompkins’ ability to line up at multiple positions could make him one of the more intriguing pieces on Alabama’s defense this season.

And according to Wommack, it is not simply Thompkins’ versatility that has stood out during fall camp.

It is what happens when he gets his hands on an offensive lineman or tight end.

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Wommack: Devan Thompkins Is a “Special Skillset”

Wommack was asked about Thompkins and immediately pointed to the unique combination of size and athleticism the transfer brings to Alabama’s defensive front.

“Devan is a special skillset just to be able to be that big and athletic, and he can move and do some things, both from the Bandit position and the three-technique position.”

That versatility could be extremely valuable for Wommack as he looks for ways to create favorable matchups.

Thompkins can move around the defensive front rather than being restricted to one particular role, giving Alabama the ability to change how it attacks opposing offenses.

But perhaps the most important part of Wommack’s evaluation was Thompkins’ ability to stop the run.

Thompkins Could Help Alabama Shut Down the C-Gap

SEC offenses are going to test Alabama’s defense in the running game, and Wommack believes Thompkins could be particularly valuable in one of the most important areas of the field.

Offenses routinely use tight ends, split-zone concepts, and blocking inserts to attack the C-gap and create running lanes.

Wommack believes Thompkins’ physicality can make that much more difficult.

“He is a very physical presence in there.”

That could become a major storyline for Alabama’s defense.

If Thompkins can consistently hold his ground, take on blocks, and disengage from offensive linemen, Alabama could have a defensive lineman capable of disrupting the running game before it has a chance to develop.

Wommack went even further when discussing SEC tight ends.

“He’s gonna be really hard to be able to say we’re gonna put a tight end 1-on-1 with him and win in that C-area.”

That’s a fascinating matchup to watch.

SEC offenses are loaded with talented tight ends, and using those players as blockers is often a key component of establishing the run. If Alabama can put Thompkins on the line of scrimmage and consistently win those battles, it could force opponents to find different ways to attack the Crimson Tide.

Alabama May Have a Versatile Defensive Weapon

The biggest takeaway from Wommack’s comments is that Alabama isn’t simply viewing Thompkins as another defensive lineman.

His ability to play both Bandit and three-technique gives the Crimson Tide options, while his size and athleticism could make him difficult for offenses to account for.

That combination could make Thompkins one of the more intriguing newcomers on Alabama’s defense.

And if he proves to be as difficult to block as Wommack believes, opposing SEC offensive coordinators may quickly discover that Alabama’s USC transfer is going to be a problem.

The Crimson Tide needs a physical, disruptive presence in the front seven.

Based on Wommack’s evaluation, Alabama may have found exactly that in Thompkins.