Alabama DC Kane Wommack Reveals Which Crimson Tide Offensive Players Are Toughest to Defend

Alabama football defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has spent the opening weeks of fall camp going against a Crimson Tide offense that appears to have plenty of playmakers capable of creating problems.

While Alabama’s defense is expected to be one of the strengths of Kalen DeBoer’s team in 2026, Wommack recently provided an interesting glimpse into some of the offensive players and position groups that have made life difficult for the Crimson Tide defense during camp.

And unsurprisingly, superstar wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is at the top of the list.

But Coleman-Williams isn’t the only Alabama offensive player earning praise from the defensive coordinator.

Wommack also pointed to the Crimson Tide’s running back room, tight ends and offensive line as groups that have impressed him throughout fall camp.

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Ryan Coleman-Williams Continues to Give Alabama’s Defense Problems

There may not be a more difficult matchup on Alabama’s roster than Coleman-Williams.

The junior wide receiver has already established himself as one of the most explosive players in college football, and Wommack acknowledged just how difficult it is to defend him one-on-one consistently.

“Obviously, Ryan (Colman) Williams presents a lot of challenges for us,” Wommack said.

That creates an interesting dilemma for Alabama’s defense.

The Crimson Tide has talented defensive backs capable of playing man coverage, but Wommack doesn’t necessarily want to put them in that position against Coleman-Williams snap after snap.

“There’s things that you have to sit there and say, OK, we’ve got some great DBs that we’re going to be able to go one-on-one and play man-to-man, but how often do you want to do that?” Wommack said. “How consistently do you want to do that? Because Ryan can win.”

That’s about as strong of an endorsement as Coleman-Williams could receive from the opposing side of the ball.

And Coleman-Williams presents another problem once he gets the football.

“He also is a guy that when you get him the ball just in space, he’s hard to bring down with the first guy,” Wommack said.

For Alabama, that could be one of the biggest keys to the offense in 2026.

If Coleman-Williams continues to force defenses to devote extra attention to him, it should create opportunities for the rest of the Crimson Tide’s playmakers.

Alabama’s Running Backs Are Making an Impression

Wommack didn’t stop with Coleman-Williams.

The Alabama defensive coordinator also singled out the running back room, suggesting the Crimson Tide has made significant progress at the position.

“I’m excited about a number of our running backs,” Wommack said. “I think we’ve taken a step in the right direction there.”

Perhaps most importantly, Wommack specifically mentioned the young running backs on the roster.

“Some of those young running backs are really impressive, as well,” he said.

That’s an encouraging development for an Alabama offense that will need to establish consistency on the ground.

A strong running game would also make life easier for whoever wins the starting quarterback job.

If Alabama can consistently threaten defenses with its running backs, opponents may have an even harder time slowing down Williams and the Crimson Tide’s perimeter receivers.

The Tight Ends and Offensive Line Are Trending Up

Wommack also praised Alabama’s tight end room, particularly the improvement the group has made from a physical standpoint.

“I think our tight end room is continuing to improve in their physicality,” Wommack said.

He credited tight ends coach Richard Owens for bringing a physical presence to the position group.

“I’ve gotten to work with Richard Owens before. He’s a fantastic coach and, I think, brings a level and presence to that room from a physical standpoint that I’m excited about.”

That’s an important development for Alabama.

The tight ends can play a major role in both the running game and passing attack, particularly if the Crimson Tide wants to create matchup problems for opposing defenses.

Wommack also had plenty of praise for Alabama’s offensive line.

“And then some of those O-linemen are really fighting, man,” he said.

Wommack credited strength coach Dave Ballou and his staff for the work they’ve done with the offensive linemen during the offseason, while also praising offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

“I think Dave Ballou and his strength staff have done a great job with those guys in the offseason. I think Adrian Klemm is doing a really good job with those guys.”

For Alabama fans, that’s another encouraging sign.

The Crimson Tide entered fall camp with questions surrounding several offensive positions, including the offensive line. If that group can take a significant step forward, Alabama’s offense could have a much higher ceiling.

Alabama’s Offense Could Have Plenty of Answers

Wommack’s comments shouldn’t be interpreted as a guarantee that Alabama’s offense will dominate this season.

There is still plenty of work to do before the Crimson Tide takes the field for the regular season.

Wommack acknowledged as much.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do across the board,” he said.

But he also made it clear that he likes the direction Alabama is headed.

“We’re excited about the trajectory of where we’re headed.”

That’s perhaps the biggest takeaway from Wommack’s comments.

Coleman-Williams remains the obvious headliner, but Alabama’s defensive coordinator isn’t talking about just one offensive playmaker causing problems.

He’s seeing progress from the running backs, tight ends and offensive line, too.

If those position groups continue trending upward, Alabama could enter the 2026 season with an offense capable of putting significant pressure on opposing defenses.

And considering Wommack has to prepare his own defense for that offense every day in practice, his perspective may be one of the more telling indicators of what Alabama could have in store this fall.