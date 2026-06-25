Alabama Trending For Another Elite QB Target As Major Decision Nears

Alabama’s quarterback recruiting machine has been one of the biggest strengths of the Kalen DeBoer era, and the Crimson Tide appears to be positioning itself for another significant win at the position.

After landing elite quarterback talent in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 recruiting cycles, Alabama is now turning its attention toward the future. One of the top signal callers in the 2028 class is inching closer to a commitment decision, and recent recruiting intel suggests the Crimson Tide is firmly in the mix.

According to Bama247’s Brett Greenberg, five-star caliber in-state quarterback prospect Kingston Preyear is expected to announce his college decision in July, with Alabama emerging as one of the leading contenders.

Alabama Building Momentum at Quarterback

The Crimson Tide’s recent recruiting success at quarterback has been difficult to match nationally.

Alabama signed elite quarterback Keelon Russell in the 2025 class before adding Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa in 2026. The Tide also secured commitments from Trent Seaborn and Elijah Haven in the 2027 cycle, giving DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, and quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis a strong foundation at the game’s most important position.

That momentum has already carried into the 2028 cycle, where Alabama holds a commitment from quarterback Charles Scott Jr.

However, Alabama is reportedly looking to add a second quarterback in the class, and Kingston Preyear has become one of the most important names to watch.

Alabama Reportedly in Strong Position

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama, is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 68 overall prospect nationally in the 2028 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Loy, Preyear is expected to make a commitment in July, with July 11 currently viewed as a potential decision date.

More importantly for Alabama fans, Loy indicated the Crimson Tide are in a “good spot” entering the final stretch of the recruitment.

Auburn, Florida, and Vanderbilt are also heavily involved, while several other major programs have worked to remain in contention throughout the spring.

With a decision potentially only weeks away, Alabama appears to have positioned itself well for a battle that could come down to the wire.

A Dream Opportunity for the Alabama Native

Few prospects in the country have a stronger connection to Alabama than Preyear.

After receiving his offer from the Crimson Tide in January, the talented quarterback didn’t hide what the opportunity meant to him.

Growing up an Alabama fan, Preyear described the offer as a dream come true and acknowledged the significance of potentially playing for the program he supported as a child.

That hometown connection has remained a major storyline throughout his recruitment.

Since earning the offer, Preyear has returned to Tuscaloosa multiple times, including visits for a spring practice and Alabama’s A-Day festivities.

Those trips have allowed him to continue building relationships with the coaching staff while getting an up-close look at the direction of the program under DeBoer.

Relationship With Bryan Ellis Could Be Key

Another factor working in Alabama’s favor is Preyear’s relationship with quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis.

According to comments previously shared with Bama247, Preyear said Ellis immediately connected with him during the recruiting process.

The Alabama target noted that Ellis praised his size, athletic ability, and coachability during the conversation that led to his scholarship offer.

Even more importantly, Preyear emphasized the comfort level he feels with Ellis, describing the relationship as genuine and authentic.

For elite quarterbacks, trust and communication with the position coach often play a major role in the final decision, making that relationship worth monitoring as July approaches.

The Cederian Morgan Connection

Alabama also has another recruiting advantage that few schools can match.

Preyear played alongside current Alabama wide receiver Cederian Morgan at Benjamin Russell High School.

The duo produced explosive results together, with Morgan hauling in 82 receptions for 1,419 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season.

According to Preyear, Morgan was one of the first people to reach out after Alabama extended the scholarship offer.

The former high school teammates have remained close, and Morgan has reportedly continued encouraging Preyear to join him in Tuscaloosa.

That established relationship could become an increasingly important factor as the recruitment enters its final stages.

Why Programs Across the Country Want Kingston Preyear

The attention surrounding Preyear isn’t difficult to understand.

During his sophomore season, he emerged as one of the nation’s most productive young quarterbacks.

Preyear completed 181 of 293 pass attempts for 3,026 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions.

He also showcased his athleticism as a runner, adding 518 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

His production helped lead Benjamin Russell to a Class 6A semifinal appearance and established him as one of the premier quarterbacks in the country, regardless of class.

The combination of arm talent, size, mobility, and football IQ has made him a priority target for numerous Power Four programs.

What This Means for Alabama

Alabama currently holds three commitments in its 2028 recruiting class, including quarterback Charles Scott Jr., linebacker Dustin Henry, and cornerback Braylen Gibbs.

Landing Preyear would give the Crimson Tide another major recruiting victory at quarterback and further reinforce the program’s momentum under DeBoer and his offensive staff.

The recruitment is not over yet, and Auburn, Florida, Vanderbilt, and several other programs remain involved.

Still, with a potential July commitment date approaching and Alabama reportedly in a favorable position, the Crimson Tide has every reason to feel optimistic.

The next few weeks could determine whether one of Alabama’s top in-state quarterback targets decides to stay home and become the latest addition to an already impressive recruiting pipeline.