Alabama Football Is Back, But Massive Questions Loom Over the Crimson Tide

After what has felt like one of the longest offseasons in recent memory, Alabama football is finally back.

The Crimson Tide officially opens fall camp this week, marking the beginning of preparations for Kalen DeBoer’s third season in Tuscaloosa. Expectations remain sky-high, but several key questions remain unanswered before Alabama takes the field in Week 1.

On the latest episode of Tide Talk Live, hosts Stacey Blackwood and Jake Thomas discussed the biggest storylines entering camp, highlighting what they hope to learn about both sides of the football over the coming weeks.

Alabama’s Offense Still Has Questions to Answer

While optimism surrounds Alabama’s offense entering Year 3 under DeBoer, the conversation begins with one position: quarterback.

Finding clarity under center remains one of the biggest priorities during fall camp, but it’s far from the only storyline. Blackwood and Thomas also pointed to the continued development of the offensive line, the establishment of consistency at wide receiver, and the determination of how the running back rotation takes shape before the opener.

The hosts discussed how fall camp should provide a much clearer picture of what Ryan Grubb’s offense could look like this season after having a full offseason to implement the system. With more continuity across the coaching staff, expectations are that Alabama’s offense will take another step forward in 2026.

Can Alabama’s Defense Take the Next Step?

The discussion also shifted to Kane Wommack’s defense, another unit carrying significant expectations entering the season.

Among the biggest areas to watch are the defensive line rotation, linebacker competition, pass rush production and the battle for playing time in the secondary. Those position battles could ultimately determine just how dominant Alabama’s defense becomes this fall.

The hosts also emphasized that camp isn’t simply about identifying starters; it’s about building quality depth across the roster, something that has long been a trademark of Alabama’s championship teams.

Several key position battles remain unresolved entering camp, and those competitions could shape the Crimson Tide’s outlook throughout the season.

Football Season Has Finally Arrived

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the episode wasn’t tied to any individual player or position battle.

It was simply that football is back.

After months of recruiting news, projections and preseason speculation, Alabama will finally begin answering questions on the practice field. Every practice report, depth chart update and standout performer will be scrutinized as the Crimson Tide prepares for another run at an SEC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

For Alabama fans, the waiting is finally over. Now comes the fun part, watching one of college football’s most talented rosters begin taking shape before the season kicks off.