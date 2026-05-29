Alabama 5-Star QB Elijah Haven Reveals What Has Him Most Excited Ahead of Elite 11 Finals

The nation’s top-ranked quarterback is preparing for one of the biggest stages in high school football, and Alabama fans have plenty of reasons to pay attention.

Five-star Alabama quarterback commit Elijah Haven is set to compete at this weekend’s prestigious Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, an event that annually showcases many of the country’s premier signal-callers. The Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School standout enters the competition as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the nation and one of the crown jewels of Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class.

According to Rivals national recruiting director Steve Wiltfong, Haven is eager to test himself against the nation’s best while learning from some of the game’s top quarterback coaches.

“I think having the opportunity to get better with the guys, the other quarterbacks in my position and be able to take in everything these coaches are teaching you at the event,” Haven said when asked what he’s looking forward to most at Elite 11.

The event’s history is another major draw for the Alabama pledge.

“It’s a list of greats that have come through this program,” Haven said. “Their record speaks for itself. That in itself makes me super excited for this weekend.”

Elijah Haven Has Established Himself as One of the Nation’s Elite Quarterbacks

Haven’s invitation to the Elite 11 Finals comes after a remarkable high school career that has cemented his status as one of the country’s most coveted prospects.

The Rivals Industry ranks Haven as the No. 1 quarterback in America and the No. 12 overall player nationally.

His production on the field has been nothing short of spectacular.

As a junior, Haven guided Dunham School to a second consecutive state championship while throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and a state-record 62 touchdown passes. He also added nearly 800 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

His breakout sophomore campaign was equally impressive. Haven passed for more than 3,000 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 21 additional scores.

Those eye-popping numbers helped establish him as one of the premier quarterback prospects in the country and eventually led to a fierce recruiting battle among several powerhouse programs.

Why Alabama Won the Recruitment

Haven ultimately committed to Alabama over Georgia and numerous other national contenders, and he says the relationships he built with the Crimson Tide coaching staff played a major role in that decision.

“Alabama is a great place and I’m super honored to make my commitment there,” Haven said.

While Alabama underwent coaching changes during his recruitment, Haven appreciated the staff’s consistency and effort throughout the process.

“I think it was really the relationship with the coaches,” Haven explained. “I had the best relationship with them. Even through some of the coaching changes and that meant a lot to me.”

Haven specifically pointed to head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis, and Alabama’s support staff as key figures in his recruitment.

“We’ve been around Alabama a lot,” Haven said. “We got to know Coach DeBoer and Coach Grubb and all the support staff and Coach Ellis really well. They’re great coaches and also great guys. I know if I got there I’m not only going to be taken care of on the field but off the field as well.”

Alabama’s Tradition Still Carries Significant Weight

Relationships helped Alabama secure Haven’s commitment, but the program’s long-standing success also made a lasting impression on the elite quarterback.

For a player hoping to maximize his development at the next level, Alabama’s track record was difficult to ignore.

“Bama’s record speaks for itself,” Haven said. “What they’ve been able to do for the past decade, the players they brought in and developed goes a long way and it’s exciting as I step into the next level to see myself develop the same way the previous guys did.”

Before arriving in Tuscaloosa, however, Haven still has unfinished business at the high school level.

The five-star signal-caller will first attempt to lead Dunham School to a third consecutive state championship while continuing to establish himself as the nation’s top quarterback prospect. His appearance at the Elite 11 Finals will provide another opportunity to strengthen that reputation before eventually beginning his Alabama career.