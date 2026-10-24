Former Alabama Star Surfaces Again in Major NFL Speculation

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy finds himself at a crossroads in his NFL career as the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches. The onetime Crimson Tide standout, who earned the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver in 2018, is drawing interest from teams seeking veteran help at the position.

Jeudy spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa, totaling 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns before the Denver Broncos selected him 15th overall in the 2020 draft. After four seasons with the Broncos, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and signed a three-year, $52.5 million extension.

In his first year with Cleveland, Jeudy posted career highs of 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. Production dropped in 2025 to 50 receptions for 602 yards and two scores.

Through six games in 2026, the 27-year-old has 12 catches for 150 yards and no touchdowns. Younger receivers have taken larger roles in Cleveland’s offense.

Alabama Star’s Reduced Role Sparks Trade Talk

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman has pointed to the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible landing spot if they view themselves as contenders. The Raiders sit at 3-3 under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak and host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Two years ago, Jerry Jeudy had 1,229 receiving yards and made the Pro Bowl. But the Cleveland Browns used two top-40 draft picks on receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, so Jeudy’s role has dropped off considerably. He has eight catches for 81 yards, but could be a solid No. 2 on another team,” Auman wrote.

“If the Raiders think they contend, perhaps he goes there. He had a career-best six touchdowns in 2022 in Denver when he overlapped with current Las Vegas coach Klint Kubiak.”

Jeudy’s snap share has fallen this season as Cleveland leans on its young receivers and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He still flashes in key moments, including a four-catch, 69-yard outing in a recent win over the Baltimore Ravens that included a 33-yard grab setting up the game-winning field goal.

Raiders Could Offer Jerry Jeudy a Fresh Opportunity

The Raiders have relied heavily on tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Tre Tucker for production. Adding a proven veteran like Jeudy could provide another option without requiring a major draft investment.

Analysts suggest Cleveland is open to moving Jeudy for something in the early third- to fourth-round range, though many believe that price may be too high given his reduced role and one year remaining on his deal. Jeudy is 27 and has shown he can produce when given consistent targets.

Any deal would need to account for salary-cap considerations. Cleveland acquired Jeudy for fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2024, so a modest return could still make sense if the team prioritizes developing its younger targets.

For Alabama fans who watched Jeudy dominate SEC defenses, a change of scenery could revive the playmaking ability that once made him one of the draft’s most exciting prospects.

Whether that happens before the deadline remains uncertain as both sides weigh the fit.

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