Former Alabama Star Terrion Arnold Signs With Super Bowl Contender

In 1 of the more unusual free-agent signings in NFL history, the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks have decided to sign former Alabama cornerback and 2024 1st-round pick Terrion Arnold, who faces a possible life sentence following his arrest in June.

“Sources: former Lions CB Terrion Arnold plans to sign with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thursday night. “Arnold also had visited the Texans, Saints and Giants. Next, the NFL must decide whether to put Arnold on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after he was arrested on felony charges in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in February … Arnold visited Seattle, along with the Texans, Saints, and Giants, after being released by the Lions in late June. He has eight pending felony charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.”

Arnold appeared on the 2nd episode of the latest season of the HBO docuseries “Hard Knocks” working out for the Seahawks after the team began training camp.

“Terrion Arnold is close friends with Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe, who gave the organization positive reviews about the type of person Arnold would be in the Seattle building and how he would fit their culture,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

Arnold’s Sensational 2 Seasons With Crimson Tide

Arnold, a 2-time All-American with the Crimson Tide, was selected by the Lions in the 1st round (No. 24 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

He redshirted at Alabama in 2021, then became a full-time starter for the next 2 seasons, earning Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC Team honors in 2022. In 2023, he was named All-SEC and All-American before leaving school with 2 years of eligibility remaining to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Arnold, 6-foot and 195 pounds, was projected as a 1st-round pick and drew comparisons to 3-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore before the draft.

“Twitchy man-cover corner with outstanding athletic ability and the skill set to bring in ball production at the professional level,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Arnold possesses average size but plays with a desired level of aggression and competitiveness in both phases of his job. He’s fast and agile to match up against a variety of receiver flavors on the outside or in the slot. Arnold could squeeze routes tighter from off coverages and limit the yards after catch with a slightly different approach. His closing burst allows him to meet throws at the catch point with a natural feel for playing angles and attacking the receiver’s hands. Arnold will make mistakes with positioning and lose focus at times, but the athletic traits and nose for the ball create quality upside for him to be positioned as a CB1 within a couple of years.”

Police: Arnold ‘Primary Conspirator’ in Revenge Plot

According to police, Arnold was the “primary conspirator” in an armed robbery and kidnapping on February 4 in Tampa, in which 3 victims were held at gunpoint, beaten, and pistol-whipped over a previous theft from an Airbnb that Arnold was renting, in which $250,000 in property was stolen.

Police later determined that none of the victims had any involvement in the theft.

On Thursday, Arnold was ordered held without bond until a pre-trial hearing on Monday, where prosecutors will argue to have him held without bond until trial.