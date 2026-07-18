Four-Star cites 3 Alabama Stars on why he’s Leaning Towards the Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide aim to keep a certain recruiting pipeline going. And not limited to a specific position group either under Kalen DeBoer. This pipeline explains why four-star recruit and star west coast defensive back Jordan Hicks is considering Alabama.

The Class of 2028 star from Mission Viejo, California isn’t just looking at who the Tide are producing. Especially out of his position group. He’s looking beyond the NFL representation from ‘Bama.

Nor is he basing his final list off just solely building relationships with coaches. Even though he’s developed a strong rapport with key Alabama assistant Maurice Linguist.

He cites three reasons why he’s considering making Tuscaloosa his future college home. Each reason represents stars on the defensive side of the football.

The Trio Helping Persuade Jordan Hicks’ Decision

The incoming junior pulled back the curtain on why he sorted out his final eight with Collin Kennedy of 247Sports Friday.

So Alabama makes the cut for the ultra-talented corner, revealing the three influences behind the decision.

“Alabama has a great California defensive back pipeline right now,” Hicks began to Kennedy. “The development there is great, pushing Domani Jackson out to the league. You got a guy like Zabien Brown who’s thriving there, Dijon Lee went to the same high school as me. I mean, the proof is in the pudding.”

How Dijon Lee Could Persuade This Decision

Brown indeed flashed his potential by swatting five passes and picking off two throws. He’ll enter a crucial sophomore season this fall.

But it’s Lee who rises as the one who could help persuade this decision. Simply because of the Mission Viejo angle.

Lee became a prized five-star signing for Alabama and saw action immediately. He too broke up five passes in limited action. But he plucked two interceptions too, including one against No. 14 ranked Missouri.

The threesome of Lee, Brown and Jackson have now shown highly-touted Golden State prospects that they can thrive at ‘Bama. And that Tuscaloosa or the SEC isn’t that massive of an adjustment as the outside world tries to paint. Alabama also thrived with another west coast talent but at a different position to begin the 2020s decade in Pasadena native Bryce Young at quarterback.

Next Steps for Jordan Hicks

His next words to Kennedy will fire up Alabama fans.

“I have a great relationship with Maurice Linguist, and I’m also going to be going on a visit to campus there soon,” he said. “I’ve been feeling the love, been building great relationships there, that’s a school I really like.”

But it’s not the only school Hicks likes.

Miami is in the mix too as part of his top eight. Local schools UCLA and USC are after him and winning Hicks over. Oregon, another power that’s done great recruiting the Southern California region, is onto Hicks too. Rounding out the rest of his list are the 2025 College Football Playoff SEC trio of Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Hicks is the nation’s 17th-ranked cornerback per 247Sports and seventh overall prospect in the state.