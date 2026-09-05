Alabama Football Injury Update: EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision vs. East Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide could be without one of its most intriguing young running backs when the 2026 season officially gets underway Saturday morning.

Five-star freshman running back EJ Crowell is now considered a game-time decision for Alabama’s season opener against East Carolina, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Alabama running back EJ Crowell is a game-time decision on Saturday against East Carolina, sources tell @Clowfb and me for @On3. The true freshman was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2026 class. Has been dealing with an ankle injury. Injury Report: https://t.co/soYFY1E2S6 https://t.co/7N5zoel06z pic.twitter.com/TacKpWq2MM — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) September 5, 2026

Crowell’s status adds another layer of intrigue to an Alabama running back room that has dealt with injuries throughout the preseason.

E.J. Crowell’s Status Remains Uncertain

Earlier this week, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb indicated that he expected Crowell to be available for Saturday’s matchup with East Carolina.

However, sources told Nakos that Crowell will ultimately be a game-time decision Saturday morning.

That means Alabama fans may have to wait until shortly before kickoff to find out whether the highly touted freshman will make his Crimson Tide debut.

Crowell arrived in Tuscaloosa as one of the premier running backs in the 2026 recruiting class and has generated plenty of excitement throughout the offseason. His potential absence would be notable as Alabama begins the season with a new-look offense under head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

If Crowell cannot go, Alabama will have to lean more heavily on the healthy options remaining in the running back room.

Alabama Injury Timeline for Noah Rogers, A.K. Dear

The latest update also provides clarity on two other Alabama offensive players dealing with injuries.

According to Nakos, sources expect wide receiver Noah Rogers and running back A.K. Dear to return sometime in late September or early October.

Neither player is expected to be available for Saturday’s season opener against East Carolina.

For now, though, Crowell remains the biggest question mark heading into kickoff.

Alabama fans will find out Saturday morning whether the five-star freshman is healthy enough to make his long-awaited Crimson Tide debut.

For Alabama, Crowell’s status could be one of the biggest pregame storylines.