Alabama Commit’s Coach Reveals the One Obsession That Makes Jeremiah Beverly Different

When Alabama secured a commitment from four-star edge prospect Jeremiah Beverly last week, the Crimson Tide landed far more than one of the state’s top defensive recruits.

According to Hillcrest High School head coach Jamie Mitchell, Alabama is getting a player whose greatest strength isn’t measured by recruiting rankings or athletic testing, but by an obsession with the game itself.

Speaking with BamaOnline, Mitchell offered a revealing look into what separates Beverly from other elite prospects, and his answer couldn’t have been more telling.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a kid that loves football and loves the training aspect of football as much as Jeremiah does,” Mitchell said. “He is an absolute gym rat… Jeremiah is infatuated with football. That part of the game, I don’t think you could find one that likes it any better than he does.”

For Alabama fans, those words may be even more encouraging than Beverly’s impressive highlight reel.

More Than Just an Elite Athlete

Mitchell didn’t hesitate when describing Beverly’s physical tools. He called him one of the most gifted athletes he’s coached, praising his speed, explosiveness, and relentless work ethic.

“If you want to talk about a camp kid… there’s not a box he doesn’t check,” Mitchell said. “Whether it’s in the speed department, in the weight room, explosive testing, jumping—whatever it is.”

Standing between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3 while weighing around 240 pounds, Beverly reportedly runs with some of the fastest players on Hillcrest’s roster. That combination of size and burst is exactly why Alabama projects him to the Wolf position, where he’ll rush the passer while setting the edge against the run.

Mitchell believes Beverly’s first-step explosion and natural twitch make him an ideal fit for the role.

Alabama’s Patient Approach Paid Off

Although Alabama didn’t extend an offer until June, Mitchell explained that the Crimson Tide had been building a relationship with Beverly for months before making their move.

Rather than rushing the process, Alabama’s coaching staff took its time evaluating both the player and the person.

“I’ll give Alabama a lot of credit,” Mitchell said. “They wanted to make very, very sure that they knew exactly what they were getting. They weren’t in a rush.”

Outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson reportedly made Hillcrest his first recruiting stop when coaches were allowed back on the road during the spring evaluation period, illustrating just how serious Alabama was about Beverly.

Mitchell added that Beverly had long dreamed of playing for the Crimson Tide and believed the recruitment would end quickly if an offer ever came.

“I knew with Jeremiah, if the offer was there, he was gonna take it,” Mitchell said. “He just loves Alabama… He’s really infatuated with the program and with Alabama football.”

Preparing for Tuscaloosa

Beverly’s senior season will also serve as preparation for his future in Tuscaloosa.

After spending most of his high school career with his hand in the dirt as a defensive lineman, Hillcrest plans to stand him up more frequently this fall to mirror the responsibilities he’ll have at Alabama.

Mitchell believes the move will showcase Beverly’s instincts and athleticism even more.

“The guy is unblockable when he’s at his best,” Mitchell said. “We’re gonna stand him up a little bit more… and lean on that guy to carry us.”

Between Beverly’s elite physical traits, his tireless work ethic, and what his coach describes as an unmatched passion for football, it’s easy to understand why Alabama made him a priority. His commitment wasn’t simply about adding another blue-chip prospect—it was about bringing in a player whose mentality appears to fit exactly what Kalen DeBoer and his staff are building in Tuscaloosa.