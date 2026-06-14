Alabama Trending for Rising In-State EDGE After Multiple Recruiting Predictions

Alabama appears to be in the driver’s seat for one of the state’s rising defensive prospects.

After extending an offer to 2027 EDGE Jeremiah Beverly earlier this month, the Crimson Tide has quickly emerged as the overwhelming favorite to land the Tuscaloosa native. That momentum has now been reflected by two of the industry’s most recognizable recruiting prediction tools.

Both 247Sports’ Crystal Ball and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) have logged projections for Beverly to eventually commit to Alabama, signaling growing confidence that Kalen DeBoer and his staff are closing in on another important in-state recruiting victory.

Alabama Building Early Momentum

Beverly’s recruitment has accelerated rapidly since earning his Alabama offer after an impressive camp performance.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound EDGE prospect already possessed offers from several programs, but the Crimson Tide immediately vaulted to the top of the conversation thanks to his longstanding relationship with the coaching staff and his familiarity with the program.

Growing up in Tuscaloosa, Beverly has spent years around Alabama football and previously described the program as feeling like “another home.”

That connection appears to be paying dividends as recruiting analysts now believe Alabama is the clear leader.

Crystal Ball and RPM Point Toward Crimson Tide

Receiving predictions from both 247Sports and Rivals this early in a recruitment is significant.

The Crystal Ball allows recruiting insiders to project where prospects will ultimately sign, while the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine combines expert picks and recruiting data to identify favorites.

With both systems now favoring Alabama, the Crimson Tide has established itself as the team to beat for one of Alabama’s top emerging defensive prospects in the 2027 cycle.

While recruiting remains fluid and no commitment is official until announced by the player, the dual predictions provide another indication that Alabama’s recruiting momentum continues to build.

Beverly Fits Alabama’s Defensive Vision

Beverly brings versatility that makes him an attractive addition to Kane Wommack’s defensive scheme.

Although primarily recruited as an EDGE defender, he has shown the ability to line up in multiple positions across the defensive front, using his combination of power, athleticism, and active hands to disrupt opposing offenses.

During previous interviews, Beverly emphasized his trust in outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson and his belief that Alabama’s development program would maximize his potential.

That relationship has become one of the biggest factors working in the Crimson Tide’s favor.

Another Important In-State Win?

Landing elite in-state talent has remained a priority for DeBoer since arriving in Tuscaloosa, and Beverly represents another opportunity to strengthen Alabama’s presence inside its own borders.

The Crimson Tide has already generated significant momentum with several 2027 prospects, and adding Beverly would continue that trend while bolstering the defensive front with a player who understands the program and has dreamed of wearing the script “A” since childhood.

Recruiting battles are never over until a prospect publicly announces a commitment and signs a National Letter of Intent, but Alabama appears to have established a commanding position.

With both the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals RPM pointing toward the Crimson Tide, all eyes will now be on whether Beverly makes those predictions a reality in the coming months.