Kalen DeBoer Reveals What Alabama’s O-Line Must Improve After Week 1 Win

The Alabama Crimson Tide had plenty to like about its offensive performance in Week 1, but head coach Kalen DeBoer knows there is still work to do up front.

Alabama opened the 2026 season with a dominant 48-10 victory over East Carolina on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the Crimson Tide offensive line helped pave the way for a productive afternoon, DeBoer pointed to several areas where the group can continue to improve.

One of those areas involved pass protection.

Kalen DeBoer breaks down Alabama offensive line

DeBoer made it clear that not every pressure allowed by the Alabama offensive line can automatically be attributed to the five players up front.

“Sometimes pressure that you get on a quarterback isn’t always on the offensive line.”

According to DeBoer, Alabama’s protection responsibilities also involve running backs and tight ends, while the quarterback has responsibilities of his own.

Still, the Alabama head coach identified one play early in the third quarter that he believed the Crimson Tide could have handled better.

“There’s one at the beginning of the third quarter that was disappointing because I think we had an explosive play that would have happened if we’d given Keelon just a touch more time,” DeBoer said.

That play stood out because Alabama’s offense was capable of creating a big gain, but the protection did not hold up long enough for quarterback Keelon Russell to fully take advantage.

DeBoer believes it is something the Crimson Tide is more than capable of correcting.

Alabama showed consistency in the run game

The bigger positive for the Alabama offensive line was its performance in the running game.

DeBoer described the unit as having consistency on the ground, while emphasizing that the Crimson Tide needs to continue raising its level as the season progresses.

“I think in the run game, there was consistency,” DeBoer said.

There were also some teaching moments, particularly near the goal line.

DeBoer noted that Alabama’s offensive linemen occasionally allowed East Carolina defenders to get underneath them, something the coaching staff will emphasize moving forward.

The Crimson Tide’s running backs still found ways to finish drives, with Daniel Hill and Alabama’s other backs helping the offense find the end zone in the red zone.

For DeBoer, the solution is simple: Alabama needs to play with better pad level.

“You got to keep our pads low,” DeBoer said.

Communication remains an area to watch

DeBoer was also encouraged by the communication along the Alabama offensive line.

He called the communication “pretty solid,” although he identified a couple of situations where the unit could have played with more confidence.

That confidence could become increasingly important as Alabama moves deeper into the season and faces more talented defensive fronts.

“I think we got the right call, but I want to be more confident with it and go fly off the ball and go hit them in the mouth,” DeBoer said.

Overall, DeBoer’s assessment of the Alabama offensive line was encouraging without suggesting the unit is a finished product.

The Crimson Tide has plenty to build on following the Week 1 win, particularly the consistency in the run game and the experience gained by players playing together in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time.

But if Alabama wants to reach its goals in 2026, DeBoer knows the offensive line will need to continue improving.

Week 1 provided a strong foundation. Now, the Crimson Tide will look to build on it.