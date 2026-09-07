Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Update on Key Crimson Tide Players

Alabama football could be getting some important reinforcements sooner rather than later.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an encouraging injury update Monday as Alabama turned its attention toward its first SEC game of the 2026 season against Kentucky.

Three injured Alabama players, Jireh Edwards, AK Dear and Noah Rogers, participated in pregame warmups before Saturday’s season opener against East Carolina but did not play in the Crimson Tide’s dominant 48-10 victory.

While none of the three were ready to return against the Pirates, their participation in warmups was an encouraging sign.

According to DeBoer, two of the three injured players could be particularly close to returning.

Jireh Edwards, AK Dear Could Return Soon

When asked about the injured players to begin Kentucky game week, DeBoer indicated that Edwards and Dear are further along in their respective recoveries than Rogers.

“I think your guys that are the closest are Jireh and AK, and then Noah just down the road here just a little bit,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer added that getting the players back on the field for warmups was part of their continued progression toward returning to game action.

“But wanted to get them out there, just keeping the progression and part of their transition back. But I think Jireh and AK, you can see here very soon.”

That’s certainly encouraging news for Alabama, particularly considering the potential impact both players could have on the Crimson Tide once they’re healthy.

AK Dear’s Return Would Bolster Alabama’s Running Back Room

Dear suffered an ankle injury during Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage, keeping him out of the Crimson Tide’s final preparations for the season opener.

The sophomore running back saw limited action as a true freshman in 2025, appearing in five games. He rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, while also catching three passes for 18 yards.

Much of Dear’s production came late in games, but Alabama entered the 2026 season expecting the talented running back to take on a significantly larger role.

Getting Dear back into the rotation would give Alabama another explosive option in a running back room that has already dealt with injuries during preseason camp.

Jireh Edwards Has Been Missed

Edwards is another player Alabama fans have been eager to see return.

The highly touted freshman safety suffered an arm injury in late August that required surgery. Despite the setback, Alabama has remained optimistic about his eventual return.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Edwards arrived in Tuscaloosa as one of the highest-rated prospects in Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class. The Largo, Maryland, native was a five-star prospect and ranked as the nation’s No. 2 safety in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Edwards had generated plenty of buzz during preseason camp before suffering the injury.

The fact that he was able to participate in pregame warmups Saturday is another positive development in his recovery.

Noah Rogers’ Return Could Take a Little Longer

Rogers appears to be slightly further behind Edwards and Dear in his recovery, according to DeBoer.

The Alabama wide receiver suffered a knee injury during the Crimson Tide’s A-Day scrimmage and was initially expected to miss a significant portion of the 2026 season.

Still, Monday’s update suggests his recovery has progressed better than anticipated.

DeBoer said all three players have gone through a recovery process that has been “very smooth,” adding that they’ve potentially progressed “quicker than you’d expect.”

At the same time, the Alabama coach made it clear the Crimson Tide isn’t going to rush any of the players back.

“All three, just their process of recovery has gone very smooth, probably quicker than you’d expect. But we also gotta be careful.”

That’s an important caveat for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has no reason to rush any player back before he’s ready, particularly with a long SEC schedule still ahead.

Rogers could eventually provide Alabama with another valuable piece in its wide receiver rotation. He transferred to Alabama from NC State after playing in every game for the Wolfpack during the 2025 season.

Rogers finished last season with 33 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns, establishing himself as one of NC State’s leading receivers.

Alabama Could Be Getting Healthier at the Right Time

The timing of DeBoer’s injury update is certainly encouraging for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide opened the season with a convincing 48-10 victory over East Carolina, and now the schedule gets more challenging with the SEC opener against Kentucky.

If Edwards and Dear are indeed able to return “very soon,” Alabama could potentially add two talented players to its roster as conference play begins.

For now, though, DeBoer appears intent on taking a cautious approach.

That’s probably the right decision.

Alabama will travel to Lexington to face Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 12. The SEC opener at Kroger Field is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

And based on DeBoer’s latest update, Alabama fans will be watching closely to see whether Jireh Edwards or AK Dear can make their return against the Wildcats.