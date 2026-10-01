Kalen DeBoer Has a Clear Warning for Alabama Before Mississippi State

Alabama is preparing for its first ranked matchup of the 2026 season, and Kalen DeBoer made one thing clear Wednesday night: Mississippi State isn’t the team Alabama is used to seeing.

The No. 7 Crimson Tide will travel to Starkville on Saturday to face No. 16 Mississippi State in a matchup of unbeaten teams. The Bulldogs enter the game 4-0 after rallying past Missouri 31-24 last Saturday.

During Wednesday’s “Hey Coach,” DeBoer spent plenty of time discussing what makes Jeff Lebby’s team such a difficult matchup.

And his comments about Mississippi State’s offense, in particular, should get Alabama fans’ attention.

Kalen DeBoer Praises Mississippi State’s Rapid Development

DeBoer began by crediting Lebby and the progress Mississippi State has made under his direction.

“Coach Lebby does a great job. Just watched him over the last few years, just with what he’s done, not just Mississippi State, but other places he’s been, and just his guys are always executing, playing fast.”

That speed has become a defining characteristic of the Bulldogs.

DeBoer believes Mississippi State has taken another step forward compared to last season, pointing specifically to the team’s ability to play fast while also creating problems defensively.

“He’s got these guys going on another level, even from what they were last year, where that they made a lot of progress.”

The Bulldogs’ development has translated into production on the field. Mississippi State is 4-0 entering Saturday’s matchup and has already posted SEC road wins at South Carolina before defeating then-No. 19 Missouri in Starkville.

For Alabama, however, one player stands out above the rest.

DeBoer Knows Alabama Has Its Hands Full With Kamario Taylor

DeBoer said Alabama was familiar with Kamario Taylor throughout his recruiting process, but the Mississippi State quarterback has continued to develop into a dangerous all-around player.

“You can see he’s developing and got the ability to pretty much throw the ball wherever he wants to.”

Taylor has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country through the first four games of the season. He enters Saturday with 1,192 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes, and only two interceptions, according to CBS Sports.

His performance against Missouri only added to the hype.

Taylor threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns in Mississippi State’s comeback victory, including two fourth-quarter touchdown drives that erased a seven-point deficit.

DeBoer specifically pointed to Taylor’s ability to attack Alabama vertically.

“He’s got a tremendous deep ball, but I think he’s got the other areas of the game, too, and does a good job managing the game within their scheme and within their system.”

And that’s not where the challenge ends.

Taylor can also create plays with his legs, something Alabama’s defense will have to account for throughout Saturday’s game.

“He’s got the ability to run and extend plays with his legs, too. Extremely talented, I mean, great athlete.”

Alabama Can’t Afford to Focus Only on Taylor

As dangerous as Taylor is, DeBoer made sure to point out that Mississippi State’s offense is much more than its quarterback.

“It’s a balanced attack, and you can’t just focus on one side of the ball or one phase of Kamario’s game, one receiver. You can’t do that.”

That creates a difficult assignment for Alabama’s defense.

The Bulldogs have multiple players capable of making explosive plays, and their rushing and receiving threats have helped make the offense one of the most productive units in the country. Mississippi State is averaging 533.3 yards per game, fourth nationally, entering the matchup.

For Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, the challenge will be finding a way to disrupt Taylor without allowing the rest of Mississippi State’s playmakers to take over.

DeBoer summed up the defensive objective simply:

“We just have to try to do everything we can to make – and you always do this – make the quarterback uncomfortable as possible, and try to keep them off schedule.”

That could ultimately be one of the biggest storylines to watch when Alabama and Mississippi State meet Saturday.

The Crimson Tide enters the matchup 4-0 after a 49-18 victory over South Carolina, while the Bulldogs are also unbeaten at 4-0. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium and will be televised by ABC.