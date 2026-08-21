Kalen DeBoer Drops Intriguing Update on Alabama WRs After Second Scrimmage

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s wide receiver competition continues to take shape as fall camp moves closer to the start of the 2026 season.

After Alabama’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday, head coach Kalen DeBoer singled out wide receivers Derek Meadows and Rico Scott when discussing the progress he has seen from the position group.

The Crimson Tide entered Thursday’s scrimmage without returning wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, who was held out of the session. DeBoer said he expects Brooks to return to practice sometime next week.

That absence, along with NC State transfer Noah Rogers, still recovering from his injury this spring, has created additional opportunities for other receivers, including Meadows.

And the sophomore wideout apparently made the most of them.

Derek Meadows Takes Advantage of Increased Opportunities

Meadows entered fall camp as one of the more intriguing players in Alabama’s wide receiver room, particularly because he combined size and athletic ability.

At 6-foot-5, Meadows gives the Crimson Tide a different element on the outside, and DeBoer believes the young receiver is continuing to develop.

“Meadows got a lot more opportunities today,” DeBoer said. “That’s a lot of times what it comes to. I thought Rico, two days ago, really took advantage of some balls that came his way, made a lot of nice plays.”

DeBoer emphasized that both players have already demonstrated that they can be trusted with their assignments.

The next step is turning that trust into consistent playmaking.

“They’re both very trustworthy with everything and the responsibilities. It’s not about that,” DeBoer said. “Now, it’s about going out and using your athleticism to make plays.”

That appeared to be exactly what Meadows did during Thursday’s scrimmage.

“He got more opportunities today than most of the receiving corps, and I thought today was a really good growth day for him,” DeBoer said.

The Alabama coach specifically pointed to Meadows’ ability to make contested receptions.

“Competitive catches, in particular,” DeBoer said. “Using that big body to go up and make some plays.”

That development could be especially important for Alabama as it works through its wide receiver rotation heading into the season.

Meadows has already received praise from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb during fall camp, and his performance in the second scrimmage provides another encouraging sign for the sophomore.

For Scott, meanwhile, DeBoer indicated that the sophomore had his own strong showing earlier in the week.

The message from the Alabama coaching staff appears to be straightforward: the receivers know what they are supposed to do. Now, the players who consistently turn opportunities into big plays will separate themselves.

With Brooks working his way back and the season opener against East Carolina approaching on Sept. 5, the competition at wide receiver is becoming increasingly important.

And if Meadows can continue making the type of “competitive catches” DeBoer praised on Thursday, the talented sophomore could put himself firmly in the mix for a significant role in Alabama’s offense.