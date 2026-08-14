Kalen DeBoer Reveals Which Alabama Position Groups Stood Out in First Scrimmage

Alabama football got its first real test of fall camp Thursday afternoon, and several position groups caught the attention of head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide moved inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for its first scrimmage of the preseason, working in full pads and running more than 100 plays on Day 8 of fall camp.

While Alabama did not release statistics from the scrimmage, DeBoer provided plenty of insight into which position groups performed well, and several of those units could play a major role in the Crimson Tide’s success this season.

Alabama’s Secondary Makes Plays

One of the most encouraging areas for Alabama was the secondary.

The Crimson Tide returns five defensive backs who started at least five games last season, giving the unit valuable experience heading into the 2026 campaign. That experience showed up during Thursday’s scrimmage.

Safety Keon Sabb was among the players who recorded an interception, while DeBoer praised the secondary for making plays on tipped passes.

“There were times we had a couple tipped balls, so the DBs did a nice job making a play because they’re picking it right up off the ground,” DeBoer said. “Those plays aren’t always made; it wasn’t just gimmes.”

The secondary is expected to be one of Alabama’s more experienced defensive units, and its performance in the first scrimmage provided an early positive sign.

Defensive Line Continues to Impress

The defensive line also received significant praise from DeBoer, which is hardly surprising considering how consistently the group has stood out throughout fall camp.

Alabama has made a concerted effort to improve the size and athleticism of its defensive front through the transfer portal and the continued development of its returning players.

USC transfer Devan Thompkins was among the defensive linemen who stood out during Thursday’s scrimmage. As did Oregon transfer defensive lineman Terrance Green.

“I think our D-line’s just been really consistent,” DeBoer said. “I don’t want to take that for granted, so I should mention that. I have an expectation for them. I think that they’ve done a nice job.”

If the defensive line can continue performing at that level, it could become one of the biggest strengths of Alabama’s defense.

Running Backs, Tight Ends Get Better as Scrimmage Continued

Alabama’s offensive skill-position groups also showed some positive signs.

The running back room entered the scrimmage without freshman EJ Crowell and then lost AK Dear during the scrimmage. Despite the absences, DeBoer was pleased with how the position group finished the afternoon.

“I thought there were some good plays where we had yards after the catch,” DeBoer said. “I thought the running backs were chewing up some yards there and got better as the scrimmage went along. … I thought the tight ends, as the scrimmage went along, got better.”

That improvement as the scrimmage progressed is particularly noteworthy for a running back room that is competing for opportunities and dealing with some early camp adversity.

The tight ends also appear to be trending in the right direction as Alabama continues installing its offense.

Wide Receivers Find the End Zone

The wide receiver room was also missing one of its key pieces, with Lotzeir Brooks unavailable.

Still, other receivers made their opportunities count.

Ryan Coleman-Williams and Derek Meadows both found the end zone during Thursday’s scrimmage, giving Alabama another encouraging development at a position that has plenty of competition behind established star Ryan Williams.

The Crimson Tide will need multiple receivers to emerge this season, and performances like those from Coleman-Williams and Meadows will only intensify the competition.

Inside Linebacker Competition Remains One to Watch

Perhaps the most intriguing position battle on defense remains at inside linebacker.

Caleb Woodson has emerged as a likely starter after transferring to Alabama from Virginia Tech, but the other starting spot remains open.

DeBoer specifically highlighted several players who have performed well during the first week-plus of camp.

“Luke Metz is a guy I’d make a note of,” DeBoer said. “The way he plays every snap as a young guy, he’s getting better and better, as you’d expect.”

DeBoer also praised Woodson for his consistency and energy while mentioning Abduall Sanders as another player who has continued to make progress.

“Other guys, Abduall Sanders has come along all week, takes a lot of snaps, is always in the right place, doing his job and brings energy, as well,” DeBoer said.

The linebacker competition may not be settled yet, but Alabama appears to have several legitimate options.

The Biggest Takeaway From Alabama’s First Scrimmage

The first scrimmage did not produce a statistical report, but DeBoer’s comments offered plenty of clues about where Alabama is trending.

The secondary and defensive line appear to be among the defense’s most consistent groups, while the running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers showed signs of improvement on offense.

Most importantly, several of Alabama’s position groups appeared to get stronger as the scrimmage progressed.

With the Crimson Tide now moving deeper into fall camp, the next few practices should provide an even clearer picture of which players and position groups are separating themselves before Alabama opens the season.