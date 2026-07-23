Kalen DeBoer Stalls Alabama Starting Quarterback Decision at SEC Media Days

Kalen DeBoer wants a clear-cut QB1. Alabama’s roster battle isn’t giving him one.

Both Austin Mack and Keelon Russell have locked Alabama’s quarterback room in a dead heat. Neither has blinked through the summer workouts, making it next-to-impossible for the Crimson Tide head coach to reach a decision.

Austin Mack or Keelon Russell? That was the only question Alabama fans cared about entering SEC Media Days, but Kalen DeBoer wrapped up his SEC Media Day interviews without giving them an answer.

Kalen DeBoer’s Doesn’t Have an Answer Yet

“I’d love to have the guy decided already,” DeBoer said, via McElroy and Cubelic. “I think that’s a benefit. But that’s not the case.”

That’s why DeBoer announced, officially dragging the decision into the very final hours of the fall camp or just a couple of weeks before the season starts.

“I think it comes to the timing — you want to [have a starter named] a couple weeks before the season starts, and last year that’s what we went in with, but we made the decision earlier than that.”

The Crimson Tide head coach didn’t dish out any front runners either. Quite the opposite, in fact. Instead of creating a divide in the locker room, Mack and Russell elevating each other has led the entire building to trust both of them equally and everyone completely buying into their hype.

“Our quarterbacks do have the belief and trust amongst our entire team,” DeBoer said at the SEC Media Days.

“There are different ways where I’ve seen that, whether it was in the spring or through the summer. There are different conversations, different activities that we do where I really can get a good feel of it being genuine, that our team trusts that whoever steps on the football field and takes those snaps is going to be a guy — and I think that’s because they believe in both guys.”

Mack and Russell are Battling it Out

Mack has the veteran, almost coach-like command he needs to lead DeBoer’s offense. His 26-of-35 passing for 267 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions stats are enough to give him the upper edge over Russell’s relative inexperience.

Russell, however, makes just as solid a case with his pure, unteachable athleticism and a rapidly rising football IQ.

Throughout June and July, Mack and Russell have traded blows in player-led 7-on-7 drills and morning throwing sessions.

Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams pointed out that both Russell and Mack have been coming to the facility at 4 a.m. to each get better, per ESPN.

“With Keelon, just his playmaking ability to not only use what he’s learned in the film room or from other guys, but he still is true to himself when it comes to sometimes letting his natural abilities showcase,” Coleman-Williams said.

“It’s super fun to see both of those guys, and it’s super exciting to see them reflect off each other just because it forces them day in and day out to be their best because they have no other choice.”

Last season’s beatdown by Indiana still remains a burning sting for the Crimson Tide. That 38-3 loss generated some hot seat noise for DeBoer. Whatever decision he makes this season, and how his starting quarterback performs, will decide if that chatter gets louder or is finally silenced.